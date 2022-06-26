ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Highly decorated former Lehigh Valley track star wins national 400-meter sprint title. She’ll compete in the world championships next

By Leif Greiss, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

Saucon Valley grad Talitha Diggs won the 400-meter sprint at this year’s U.S. Championships and will advance to the 2022 world championships.

Diggs, a sophomore at the University of Florida, finished with a time of 50.22 seconds Saturday afternoon at the 2022 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

With the victory, she’ll move on to the U.S. World Athletics Championships, which will also be held in Eugene.

Diggs is an NCAA champion and competed at last year’s national outdoor championships too. Before that, she made a name for herself competing for Saucon Valley High School, where she became a five-time Pennsylvania state champion and performed well in national competitions. She won state gold in the 200 meter and 400 meter competitions in 2019.

Diggs’ family has a storied background in track. Her mother, Joetta Clark-Diggs, is a four-time 800-meter Olympian, and several other family members are also Olympians. Diggs’ win came on the same day Clark-Diggs was honored as part of the First Family of American women’s middle-distance running.

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
Pennsylvania State
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
WDEL 1150AM

Prepping for the pros at Wilmington Country Club

Having taken some of the worst Mother Nature could dole out, Wilmington Country Club (WCC) is getting ready to host the best in men's professional golf. The club's South Course will host the BMW Championship, and the top 70 golfers remaining in the FedEx Cup playoffs, from August 16th to 21st.
WILMINGTON, DE
phillylacrosse.com

Lehigh names Francis (North Penn) as assistant men’s coach

Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 6/27/22 – From Press Release. Lehigh Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach Kevin Cassese announced today the addition of Matt Francis (North Penn) to the Mountain Hawks’ coaching staff. Francis comes to Lehigh following a six-year run at Providence College, the last three as the Friars’ associate head coach. Francis brings a wide breadth of experience and versatility to the Lehigh men’s lacrosse staff.
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Champion#Lehigh Valley#Usa Track Field#Sprint#The University Of Florida#Saucon Valley High School#Tribune Content Agency
phl17.com

Woman from Chadds Ford is a world champion Lumberjill

It’s National Paul Bunyan day! Odds are you’ve probably heard of lumberjacks but have you heard about Lumber Jills!!?? Martha king of Chadds Ford is a world champion in the sport. She just took first place in the international women’s cup.
CHADDS FORD, PA
papreplive.com

Malvern Prep’s John McEvoy steps down as coach, reflects on career

MALVERN >> John McEvoy, who stepped down earlier this month as Malvern Prep lacrosse head coach, is leaving on a high note, his Friars having ranked in the top 25 nationally each of the past five years. “The outlook for our program right now couldn’t be brighter,” said McEvoy. “If...
MALVERN, PA
The Oregonian

Oregon has cicadas, but they’re a bit different from their eastern North American relatives: Ask an expert

Gardening season is underway, and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
OREGON STATE
Syracuse.com

I have journeyed to the Adirondack Mountains to die (Guest Opinion by Mike Hirsch)

Mike Hirsch is the Director of Content/Opinion and Community Engagement for The Morning Call in Allentown, Pa. He had previously worked as Business and Features editor at the paper. He worked as a reporter and editor for the Syracuse Newspapers from 1987 to 2001. He can be reached at mike.hirsch@mcall.com. This column, published first in The Morning Call, is reprinted by permission.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Philadelphia to Niagara Falls

If visiting the majestic Niagara Falls is on your bucket list, why not plan an epic voyage through amazing North American scenery as you check it off. A road trip from Philadelphia to Niagara Falls will allow you to do just that, with the added bonus of seeing some stunning natural landscapes and fabulous cities along the way.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Bill shines more light on Penn State, Pitt, Temple, Lincoln universities’ salaries, financial records

A proposal to raise transparency between the four state-related universities and Pennsylvania residents advanced in the state Senate on Tuesday. The bill, which passed through the Senate State Government Committee unanimously, would expand the disclosure requirements of the state-related universities — Penn State University, University of Pittsburgh, Temple University and Lincoln University — and make required documents more accessible for the general public.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Main Line Media News

Boardroom Spirits talks journey, growth in Lansdale

LANSDALE — In a warehouse on West Third Street in Lansdale, Boardroom Spirits is thriving. The distillery first opened in February 2016 in a 3,600-square-foot space. The distillery and barroom, located at 575 W. Third St., now occupies 25,000 square feet more than six years later, according to Boardroom Spirits owner Marat Mamedov.
LANSDALE, PA
veronews.com

Winning Florida Lottery ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Indian River Shores

INDIAN RIVER SHORES — A local 7-Eleven convenience store was one of two locations to recently sell winning Florida Lottery tickets each worth nearly $95,000, officials said. The 7-Eleven branch at 5050 North Highway A1A in Indian River Shores sold the winning Fantasy 5 ticket. The winning numbers for Friday’s drawing were 10-18-19-20-25, Florida Lottery officials said.
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
BUCKSCO.Today

Packaging Distributor Hughes Enterprises, Levittown: Acquisition Means Time to Box Up Its Legacy Brand

Hughes Enterprises, Levittown, weathered numerous industry changes in 72 years, including those related to automation. Hughes Enterprises, the Levittown supplier of packaging distribution systems, has been acquired by a Glenview, Ill. competitor, Envoy Solutions. Hughes has been in the industry for 72 years; its stock-in-trade was packaging equipment for the...
LEVITTOWN, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy