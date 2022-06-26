ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Firefighter dies in ‘catastrophic accident’ while teaching swift-water rescue in NC

By Bailey Aldridge
 3 days ago

A firefighter and mother of two from Virginia died while leading a swift-water rescue class in North Carolina on Saturday, June 25.

Alicia A. Monahan, 41, was an “11 plus year veteran” of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS, the department wrote in a Facebook post. She leaves behind two sons and a fiancee.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to Alicia’s family, friends, and co-workers during this very difficult time,” the department wrote. “More details concerning arrangements and any needs the family may have will be provided as they become available.”

The Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association, of which Monahan was also a part, said she “ suffered a catastrophic accident” while teaching a swift-water rescue class in North Carolina. The group did not say what led up to the accident or provide any further details.

Officials did not specify where in North Carolina the accident occurred. McClatchy News has reached out to the Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association for clarification.

The association described Monahan as “a wonderful, caring person.”

“Alicia was more than a teammate she was also a personal friend to many of us and this loss is unimaginable,” it said.

The Chesterfield Professional Fire Fighters Association also posted about her death , saying “our thoughts and prayers go out to Alicia’s fiancee and two sons, friends, family, and co-workers.”

“The next couple of days, weeks, and months will be very trying for everyone that knew Alicia,” it wrote. “Please (do) not hesitate to reach out to Peer Support as we navigate this difficult time. As more information is released, it will be communicated.”

Accidents
