MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is severely hurt after a shooting in Cordova.

At approximately 1:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Steeplebrook Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was taken to Baptist East in critical condition.

The suspect is known by the victim, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

