Champaign man hurt in deadly Kankakee Co. crash

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old man from Champaign is recovering after he was involved in a crash that killed another man.

The crash happened early Sunday morning on northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 304, just north of Chebanse. State Troopers said the man, whom they did not identify, was a passenger in a sedan that, for unknown reasons, drove onto the shoulder of the road, hit a construction sign, rolled into the ditch and caught fire.

The driver of the sedan, a 27-year-old man from Chicago, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Champaign man and another passenger, also 27 years of age and from Chicago, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

I-57 past Chebanse was closed for nearly six hours as a result of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

