Politics

Gov. Hochul signs LGBTQ+ legislation into law

By Richard Roman
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While more states work toward passing laws to protect LGBTQ+ people. New legislation has been signed by Governor Kathy Hochu which empowers New York State agencies to provide further support to LGBTQ+ New Yorkers.

On Sunday, the Governor signed three bills in honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month. This follows after major advancements in equity initiatives for the LGBTQ+ community were enacted as part of the FY 2023 State Budget .

The new legislation establishes the Lorena Borjas Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund to support organizations that provide critical services for the transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary community. In addition to adding a non-binary gender X options for gender designations in elected positions that require that the elected people be of varying genders.

This law will ensure that non-binary New Yorkers can fully participate in the democratic system. Further legislation will also require political parties to change their rules to permit people who do not identify as a binary gender to be elected to party positions.

Volunteers continue Susan B. Anthony Neighborhood clean-up effort

Currently, party rules may require candidates to select “male” or “female” when seeking office, excluding non-binary people or requiring them to select a gender that they do not identify with. This historic legislation ensures that non-binary New Yorkers can fully participate in a democratic system truly reflective of the state’s diversity.

Comments / 19

RNln
3d ago

There better not be taxpayer dollars supporting this garbage! Providing state funding exclusively for any group predicated on race, creed, color, gender (or "sexual identity") is wildly discriminatory and a violation of the US Constitution.

Reply(4)
22
Mike Scott
3d ago

glad we have time for this while pur state falls apart and our cities look like 3rd world War zones

Reply(1)
13
Serzh
2d ago

Don’t we have other things to worry about? Like crime and inflation? How do these clowns make it into government?!

Reply
4
Related
wdkx.com

New York State Governor & Rochester City Court Primary Election Winners

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul won Tuesday’s Democratic primary, her first contest in seeking a full term as governor. She’ll now face the Republican primary winner, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, in the November election. LaToya Lee and Jacquelyn Grippe won a Democratic primary race for Rochester City Court judge, effectively ensuring their seats on the bench in November. The race for two seats featured four candidates representing unique experiences in the legal field. Grippe and Lee both formerly served as public defenders; the latter was appointed to fill a vacancy on City Court by Mayor Malik Evans in February. Click Here To Read More.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Transgender#Gender Binary#Politics State#Politics Governor#Racism#Lgbtq Pride Month#The Fy 2023 State Budget#New Yorkers
spectrumlocalnews.com

Controversy over comments made on Rochester city councilmember's podcast

A Monroe County legislator is calling for a Rochester city councilmember to step down or to be censured following controversial comments made during a podcast hosted by City Councilmember Jose Peo. Peo and co-host Lavelle Lewis started the casual banter over a beer-type show about a year ago, where they...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Group Urges Gov. Hochul to Stop Cryptomining One Day Before Primary

A strong message was sent to Governo Kathy Hochul Monday along the shores of Seneca Lake. That was the message from participants at a rally held by a group of residents, elected officials, and business owners at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center in Geneva. The group accuses the Governor of delaying any decision around cryptomining after accepting campaign donations from crypto billionaires and lobbyists. Lodi Town Supervisor Kyle Barnhart had this message one day before the gubernatorial primary.
GENEVA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WHEC TV-10

Jacquelyn Grippe and Latoya Lee win Democratic Primary for Rochester City Court Judge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Jacquelyn Grippe and Latoya Lee have won the Democratic Primary for Rochester City Court Judge. Jacquelyn is a Senior Assistant Public Defender at the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office, an active Democrat, mother of three-year-old twins, and the proud wife of a military veteran. She has dedicated her life to public service and hopes to continue serving the community as a Rochester City Court Judge.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tuesday is primary day for Monroe County voters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day for voters. Early voting wrapped up in Monroe County on Sunday. Polls are open from 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday. It's important to do some homework before heading out to vote and check your status. That means making sure that your polling location hasn't changed, your home address is updated, and you're part of a political party.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
wxxinews.org

Will there be a mass exodus from the teaching profession?

NPR recently reported that teachers across the nation are anticipating a mass exodus. From pandemic burnout to stressors related to school shootings, teachers say they are overwhelmed and concerned about their mental health and that of their students. This hour, we sit down with local teachers to discuss how their...
ROCHESTER, NY
informnny.com

Monroe County to award forgivable loans of up to $25k

ROCHESTER, N.Y. WROC) — Monroe County is offering small business owners loans of up to $25,000 that, contingent on certain requirements being met, will be forgiven and converted to grants, County Executive Adam Bello announced Monday. A working capital loan is given to businesses primarily for everyday expenses. These...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
