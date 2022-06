(A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting Sunday midday.

At approximately 12:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 400 block of East E H Crump Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

©2022 Cox Media Group