ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Bosnian Serb leader prays for Trump's return, praises Putin

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLybY_0gMkO4xu00

The leader of Bosnia's Serbs said Sunday he hoped former U.S. President Donald Trump would return to power and that the Serbs would “wait for appropriate global circumstances” to reach for their goal of seceding from Bosnia, which he called an “unsustainable state.”

Milorad Dodik, who was a rare European official to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the war in Ukraine started in late February, made the comments at a gathering marking the start of a bloody breakup of Bosnia 30 years ago.

Bosnia went through a devastating 1992-95 war in which over 100,000 people died before a U.S.-brokered peace deal ended the conflict.

The peace deal, also known as the Dayton Accords, created Bosnian Serb and Bosniak-Croat entities tied together by joint Bosnian institutions and a triparate presidency of which Dodik is a member.

Russia's war in Ukraine has aroused fears that the turmoil could spill over to the volatile Balkans , where Russia has maintained strong influence among fellow-Slavic Serbs.

Dodik, who has led a Bosnian Serb secessionist drive, said he was convinced that Serbs would soon make important decisions about their fate in Bosnia. He also expressed expectation that Trump would again lead the United States.

“For the first time in history, Serbs are waiting for time,” Dodik said. “We must be patient, understand time. Europe is inevitably confused, with its internal problems. I pray to God that Donald Trump comes to power in America again.”

During his presidency, Trump rarely spoke against the continuous attempts by Bosnian Serbs to destabilize Bosnia. After Joe Biden became president, Dodik was slapped with the U.S. and British sanctions over his proclaimed goal to split about half of Bosnia and join it with neighboring Serbia.

Dodik met Putin in Russia earlier this month, saying Sunday he was proud of the meeting.

“He told me only one thing, and that was, ‘We are not leaving our friends.’ It is the Russians who have not done us any harm,” Dodik said.

___

Follow AP 's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He doesn't have a long life ahead of him': Putin is suffering from several 'grave' illnesses and will be dead within two years, Ukraine's spy chief claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin suffers from multiple 'grave' illnesses and has less than two years to live, according to the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service. Major General Kyrylo Budanov said Kyiv spies who infiltrated the Kremlin made the claims based on 'human intelligence.'. 'Putin doesn't have a long life...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Humiliated Putin scrambles to save face as Sweden and Finland join NATO: Russian leader says countries 'can join whatever they like' - and attacks the bloc's 'imperialist ambitions'

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has again assured that he has 'no problem' with neighbours Finland and Sweden joining NATO, while at the same time decrying the alliance's 'imperial ambitions' and bid to assert 'supremacy'. His remarks come as NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after Turkey...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milorad Dodik
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbs#European#Russian#The Dayton Accords#Bosnian Serb#Bosniak Croat#Slavic
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Nato steps up plans to counter Russia’s ‘significant and direct threat’

Nato has agreed a “fundamental shift” which will see it return to Cold War-style readiness to respond to the increased threat posed by Russia.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Vladimir Putin had been proved “completely wrong” about the strength of the defence alliance, which is set to expand to include Sweden and Finland after they ended decades of neutrality over concerns about Russia.Leaders of the 30 Nato members gathered in Madrid to agree a new plan for the alliance in response to the invasion of Ukraine.The move will mean 300,000 troops at high readiness next year, up from the current level...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia places sanctions against First Lady Jill Biden and daughter Ashley

Moscow has announced that is placing sanctions on the wife and daughter of US President Joe Biden.The decision to target the First Lady is part of a new package of restrictions announced by Russia on Tuesday against 25 American individuals. The people on the list, including the Bidens, are banned from entering Russian territory on an indefinite basis, said Moscow’s foreign ministry.The step was taken “as a response to the ever-expanding US sanctions against Russian political and public figures,” the ministry said in a statement.Also on the list are prominent US political figures including senior Republican Mitch McConnell and fellow...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
The Independent

January 6 committee announces surprise hearing over ‘recently obtained evidence’

The House January 6 select committee will hold a surprise hearing on Tuesday 28 July at 1.00 pm, just days after chairman Bennie Thompson said the panel would pause a series of hearings it has held this month while committee members review newly-acquired evidence.In a press release on Monday, the committee said the hearing’s purpose will be to “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony,” but the panel did not elaborate on the identity of the witnesses or the nature of the evidence.On Thursday, Mr Thompson closed the panel’s fifth public session by telling attendees and viewers that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Lauren Boebert’s office denies she ‘encouraged’ indicted GOP official to commit crimes

An indicted Republican official in Colorado claimed in a new statement over the weekend that Rep Lauren Boebert, a congresswoman with a history of embracing conspiracy theories, “encouraged” her to take the actions that led to her being criminally charged.Tina Peters made the remark in a statement to The New York Times in response to a profile the newspaper published detailing her criminal case and how she has used her newfound celebrity status among the far right to launch a bid to become the top elections official in Colorado. She is currently facing 10 criminal counts, related to her...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

‘Turkey got what it wanted’: An Erdogan victory, a poll bump, but little substance in Nato expansion deal

It was criticised by his political opponents as too little, shrugged off as unenforceable by experts and ultimately may do little to improve his political fortunes ahead of major elections scheduled for a year from now.But Turkey’s agreement to allow Sweden and Finland join Nato in exchange for concessions generated positive press and accolades among supporters of the government and sympathetic media, a rare island of good news for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan amid a sea of economic troubles. “Turkey got what it wanted,” declared the staunchly pro-government A Haber TV.The memorandum of understanding signed on Tuesday will probably cool...
WORLD
The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone says he would ‘take a bullet’ for ‘first class’ Vladimir Putin

Bernie Ecclestone has claimed he would still “take a bullet” for Vladimir Putin because the Russian president is a “first class” person who has “made mistakes”.The former chief executive of Formula One also claimed Putin is doing “something he believes is right for Russia”.“I would still take a bullet for him because he’s a first class person,” Ecclestone said.“Unfortunately he’s like a lot of business people, certainly like me, we make mistakes from time to time.”Ecclestone went on to question Volodymyr Zelensky’s background as a comedian in the bizarre GMB interview.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Vladimir Putin has ‘small man syndrome’ and ‘macho’ view of himself, Ben Wallace saysIsis bomber guilty of 2015 Paris blast that killed 130R Kelly Sentenced to 30 years in prison
SPORTS
The Independent

Kamala Harris criticised Texas governor for going ‘straight to politics’ after 53 migrants die in smuggling event

ââVice President Kamala Harris pushed back against Texas Gov Greg Abbott’s claims that the ongoing border crisis and, by extension, the 53 migrants who were found dead inside a tractor-trailer outside San Antonio this week was the Biden administration’s fault.During an interview with NPR on Wednesday, the Democrat fielded questions from co-host Asma Khalid about the overturning of Roe v Wade before the pair turned to discussing matters south of the border.“I’m sure you saw that, last night, there were at least 50 migrants who died in a tractor trailer in San Antonio, Texas,” Ms Khalid began. “I wanted...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Head of Army: This is our 1937 moment and we must act swiftly to stop war

Britain faces its “1937 moment” and must be prepared to act rapidly to prevent the spread of war in Europe, according to the new head of the Army.In a speech on Tuesday, General Sir Patrick Sanders, the Chief of the General Staff, will say he had never seen such a clear threat to peace and democracy as the “brutal aggression” of Russian president Vladimir Putin.In his first public engagement since taking up his post, Gen Sanders will say his focus is on mobilising the Army to help prevent the spread of war in Europe by being “ready to fight and...
WORLD
The Independent

Taliban calls for major gathering of scholars which could address Afghan school ban for girls

A major gathering of Afghan tribal elders and religious scholars which begins today could discuss the Taliban’s decision to bar girls above the age of 12 from going to school.Afghan commentators are describing the meeting to be held at the Kabul Polytechnic University campus as a loya jirga, or grand assembly, such as the meeting of dignitaries in 2002 that shaped the country’s future after the United States helped rebels topple the previous Taliban regime.But the Taliban has not yet used that term, which refers to an inclusive centuries-old institution, instead describing it as a “big meeting” of religious...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

721K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy