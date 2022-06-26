27 TV And Movie Actors Who Said No To Roles That Ended Up Winning Awards Or Became HUGE Successes

Related
Sarah Jessica Parker Says To Stop Calling Her "Brave" For Embracing Her Gray Hair, And It's Opening An Important Conversation About Aging
"I can't spend time getting base color every two weeks. Can't do it. Nope. Too much."
"Stranger Things" Actor Shannon Purser Got Real About How "Fat Actors" Are Cast In Hollywood
"They want a big name star."
Producing Team Behind ‘Ellen’ Returning With Jennifer Hudson-Led Talk Show in September
The multi-talented Jennifer Hudson is returning to the small screen to host her own talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” premiering Sept. 12. The recent EGOT winner’s new series has set the Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) as executive producers and showrunners. The upcoming show has been cleared in more than 95% of the country, and is heading into national syndication this fall. Fox TV stations will serve as its primary home and the show hails from Warner Bros.
I'm Still Thinking About These 13 TV Siblings Who Were Just Replaced As If Nothing Was Different
Noah Centineo suddenly replacing Jake T. Austin was the biggest plot twist on The Fosters.
RELATED PEOPLE
Celeb Wedding Details That Live Rent Free In My Mind
Say "I do" want to hear more about these unforgettable wedding tidbits!
ETOnline.com
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, have just made their red carpet debut as a couple!. The co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan and the 24-year-old model attended the world premiere of Jennifer Lopez's documentary, Halftime (drops June 14 on Netflix), on the opening night of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.
Daytime Emmys: ‘General Hospital’ Takes Best Drama, ‘Kelly Clarkson’ Named Best Talk Show – Full Winners List
Click here to read the full article. ABC’s General Hospital — already the winningest sudser in daytime history – was named Outstanding Daytime Drama on Friday while The Kelly Clarkson Show took home the prize for Outstanding Talk Show at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The ceremony aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Jeopardy! won Best Game Show with new hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, while Mishael Morgan made history by becoming the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama for her work on The Young and the Restless. The in-person ceremony at the...
NFL・
Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022
Click here to read the full article. Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended numerous Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown. The famed actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.More from WWDBET Awards...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute To Legendary Father John, 88, At Daytime Emmy Awards: Watch
Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her father John Aniston at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The Friends actress, 53, gave an emotional speech while presenting the iconic Days of Our Lives actor, 88, with a lifetime achievement award. Although John was not in attendance at the in-person ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and Jennifer previously recorded her message, it was undoubtedly a special moment as the pair had been formerly estranged for quite some time.
I'm Obsessed With Gigi And Bella Hadid In The Marc Jacobs Fashion Show Rehearsals
These vibes are something else...
‘NCIS’: Wilmer Valderrama Teases a Big Announcement Coming Up
NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is teasing “major announcements” coming soon. We’re certainly hoping the big reveal has nothing to do with Nick Torres. NCIS ended season 19 with a tantalizing cliffhanger as Alden Parker and his ex-wife Viv go on the run in her sporty Mercedes. Meanwhile, Torres, McGee, Jess, Jimmy, Kasie and Vance will work to clear Parker’s name. After all, no one believes Parker (Gary Cole) is a murderer and thief.
Drew Barrymore, Tamron Hall, Scott Evans Among Presenters for Daytime Emmy Awards (TV News Roundup)
Click here to read the full article. Drew Barrymore, Tamron Hall and Scott Evans are among the stars set to present at the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24. Hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from Entertainment Tonight, the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will also see many other notable personalities present, including: Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales from “The Talk”; Deborah Norville from “Inside Edition”; Deidre Hall and James Reynolds from “Beyond Salem”; Krista Allen, Lawrence Saint-Victor and Tanner Novlan from “The Bold and the Beautiful”; Tanisha Harper, Cameron Mathison and Laura Wright from “General Hospital”; Galen Gering and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kelly Clarkson Cleans Up at the Daytime Emmy’s, Winning Two Entertainment Talk Show Awards
The last year has been rough for former The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson. Since 2020, she’s been navigating a messy divorce with country music icon Reba McEntire‘s stepson Brandon Blackstock. However, now, she has not only officially won the battle for her Montana ranch against her former husband, but she’s also won several other court battles. That’s just the icing on the cake though. On Friday, Clarkson also took home multiple wins at this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards, earning two entertainment talk show awards.
ETOnline.com
2022 Daytime Emmy Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals
The 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards are honoring the best in television talent, hosting and programming. ET's very own Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner hosted the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. See all the looks from the night!
Elvis Actors: Austin Butler, Val Kilmer, Tyler Hilton & More Actors To Play The King In Movies
Elvis Presley is an icon, so it’s no surprise that his story has been told many times on the big screen. Famous actors like Austin Butler and Kurt Russell have portrayed the “King of Rock and Roll” at various stages of his life in movies. It’s been almost 45 years since Elvis died and his fascinating life and career is still being honored in the entertainment industry. Fans still can’t get enough of the icon’s story all these years later. Below, HollywoodLife has rounded up all the movie stars who have played Elvis in films over the past four decades.
Mishael Morgan is the first Black actor to win a lead category at the Daytime Emmys
PASADENA, Calif. — Mishael Morgan of "The Young and the Restless" won as lead drama actress, becoming the first Black actor to win in a lead category at the Daytime Emmys on Friday night. Morgan was previously nominated in the supporting category. The 35-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago plays...
Elliot Page Got Candid About How "Umbrella Academy" Handled His Transition And Transgender Storyline
"We're not in control of our stories a lot of the time."
Hugh Grant dons a hilarious Tony the Tiger suit as he joins Jerry Seinfeld on the set of his upcoming Pop-Tarts film Unfrosted in Los Angeles
The A-list cast of Jerry Seinfeld's upcoming movie Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story got an extra dose of star power on Wednesday when Hugh Grant was spotted on the film set in Los Angeles. He was joined by Seinfeld, 68, who appeared to be filming a bizarre funeral scene at a...
Popculture
'Dancing With Stars': Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals If She's Returning for Season 31
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 will be on a different platform, but at least two familiar faces will be back at the judge's table. Carrie Ann Inaba confirmed she will be back for Season 31, the first to air on Disney+ instead of ABC. Bruno Tonioli recently quit DWTS' U.K. counterpart, Strictly Come Dancing, so he could return for Season 31.
soapoperanetwork.com
DAYTIME EMMYS: Presenters Announced for ‘The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards’
A little over a week before CBS airs “The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” the network and The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced today presenters for daytime television’s biggest night. The awards show will air live on Friday, June 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET/delayed PT on CBS, with Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from “Entertainment Tonight” set to host.
BuzzFeed
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0