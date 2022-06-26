ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Halle Berry Spoke Out Against The "War On Women" After Roe V. Wade Was Overturned By The Supreme Court

This weekend, protests broke out across the world after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States.

Amidst the protests, Halle Berry took to Instagram to condemn the Supreme Court's decision and issue a call to action.

"I’m outraged!" she wrote. "What the supreme court has done is BULLSHIT."

"Something has to be done!! Guns have more rights than women."

This week, the Supreme Court also struck down a New York law restricting concealed carry in the state, a potentially major Second Amendment decision.

"Stop this war on women and keep your laws off of our bodies. We have to [band] together and NOT accept this!"

"We can’t just post about it and talk about — we must DO SOMETHING about it!"

Well put. You can learn more about how to still access abortion in the US here and how to donate to abortion funds here .

Comments / 1


