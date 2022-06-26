Halle Berry Spoke Out Against The "War On Women" After Roe V. Wade Was Overturned By The Supreme Court

Related
BET
Samuel Jackson Irreverently Asks If ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas Also Wants To Outlaw Interracial Marriage After Roe
Samuel Jackson has called out Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas following the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade, referring to Thomas as “Uncle Clarence.”. Early Saturday morning (June 25), Jackson took to his Twitter account and said, “How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v Virginia?!!. “Uncle Clarence”...
Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision
Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
Hillary Clinton says Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade will 'live in infamy' and is a 'step backward' for women's rights
The Supreme Court on Friday overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that established the constitutional right to an abortion.
blavity.com
Anita Hill Trends On Twitter After Clarence Thomas Calls For Overturning Of Contraception Rights
After the Supreme Court overturned protections for abortion rights, outraged advocates are reflecting on the story of Anita Hill, the lawyer and scholar who has been advocating for women for more than 30 years. Hill stepped into the spotlight in 1991 when she brought allegations against Clarence Thomas as he...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chief Justice John Roberts says Supreme Court went too far in taking 'the dramatic step' of overturning Roe v. Wade
Roberts wrote that a decision that limited abortion rights without overturning Roe v. Wade would have been "markedly less unsettling."
Thomas wants the Supreme Court to overturn landmark rulings that legalized contraception, same-sex marriage
The Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday. Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the court’s precedent-breaking decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wiping...
Maxine Waters reacts to Dobbs ruling: 'The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them'
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., pledged to defy and protest the Supreme Court following its decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said from the steps of the court. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
Sen. Josh Hawley predicts the overturning of Roe v. Wade will cause a 'major sorting out across the country' and allow the GOP to 'extend their strength in the Electoral College'
"I think it'll probably redraw some demographic lines around the country, and will lead to impacts in voting patterns," Hawley told reporters Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The woman who brought down Roe vs. Wade wants to take abortion battle to California
Marjorie Dannenfelser started out as a pro-choice Republican. After changing her mind in college, she set out to outlaw abortion across the United States.
Rita Moreno Reflected On Her Botched Abortion In Response To The Supreme Court Overturning Roe V. Wade
"I didn’t know it then, but I could have died."
Abortion survivor, pro-life activist react to Supreme Court's ruling: 'Triumph can rise from tragedy'
Jun. 26, 2022 - 04:18 - Abortion survivor Jennifer Milbourn and pro-life activist Ryan Bomberger respond to the Supreme Court's controversial decision to upend Roe v. Wade.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paul Walker's Daughter Reveals She Ended A Pregnancy In 2020 As Celebrities Protest The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade
As celebrities flood social media with protests against the Supreme Court's shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, is sharing her own story with the world. "Today marks a huge setback in history — a profound injustice to women across the United States," she wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 24. "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.""I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion," she explained, calling it a "very private and...
Decision Destroying Roe Threatens Legal Right To Interracial Marriage, Experts Warn
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas argued that same-sex marriages don't merit federal protection. His own marriage, however, could also be at risk.
Former Gorsuch clerk on Roe v. Wade overturn: The justices followed the Constitution
Jun. 24, 2022 - 03:34 - Former law clerk to Justice Gorsuch reacts to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn abortion case Roe v. Wade on 'The Story with Martha MacCallum.'
Latest Ginni Thomas controversy means the Supreme Court can't escape the 2020 election
Supreme Court justices were divided over 2020 election issues and ultimately declined to accept any of Donald Trump's baseless claims, but one justice stood out for emphasizing ballot fraud in sympathy with those who refused to accept the results: Clarence Thomas.
Terrified law clerks at the Supreme Court are lawyering up as the investigation into the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade fuels hostility: report
A source told NPR clerks act as diplomats for justices, but the fear that their professional lives are under threat is straining the Supreme Court.
Republican congresswoman calls Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision ‘victory for white life’
A Republican congresswoman has called the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade a “victory for white life” while praising former president Donald Trump for his role.Mary Miller, a representative from Illinois, made the controversial comments at a “Save America” rally on Saturday (25 June) where she shared the stage with Mr Trump.“President Trump, on behalf of all the Maga patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” Ms Miller said, to cheers from the audience.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Joe Manchin Says He ‘Trusted’ Neil Gorsuch And Brett Kavanaugh, Is Now Disappointed
"I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans," the West Virginia Democrat said.
Megan Rapinoe launches scathing attack on ‘cruel’ decision to overturn Roe v Wade
Megan Rapinoe has launched a scathing attack on the Supreme Court’s “cruel” decision to overturn Roe v Wade.The USWNT star said she was speaking as a “cis-gender, rich, white woman” who has protections that others don’t, suggesting the ruling will disproportionately affect many people.“It will completely exasperate so many of the existing inequalities that we have in our country,” Rapinoe said, becoming tearful.“I can’t understate how sad and how cruel this is... this is not pro-life by any means.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US prepares for potential end of Roe v Wade - liveWhen will there be a Roe v Wade decision?Why these prosecutors are refusing to enforce anti-abortion laws
BuzzFeed
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 1