ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Power & Politics – Full show for June 26, 2022

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EMtqt_0gMkNdcB00

News 12’s Kurt Semder speaks with Dr. Cristopher Malone on the upcoming primary elections and its impact for the state and the boroughs.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Power Politics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Mail

'People haven’t had a chance to get to know her': MSNBC's Joy Reid asserts that Kamala Harris is not being treated fairly by the 'white, male' media

MSNBC host and commentator Joy Reid spoke out over the weekend about what she feels is unfair media coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris. Reid blamed the 'white, male media' for treating Harris with a bias that would not be found during the tenure of her predecessors, in an interview with The Root.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Big Sister II: Kamala Harris leads latest Biden ‘disinformation’ team

Another day, another White House “disinformation” task force. The Biden administration on Thursday created a new internet policy task force — this one led by Vice President Kamala Harris — with goals including “developing programs and policies” to protect “political figures” and journalists from “disinformation,” “abuse” and “harassment.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Over a Million Voters Ditch Democrats for GOP: Data

Voter-registration data shows over a million voters across 43 states switched to the Republican Party over the last year, according to the Associated Press. The enormous swing is said to be taking place all across America, but the phenomenon is most pronounced in the suburbs, where well-educated voters who couldn’t stomach Trump’s GOP in recent years are now returning in droves. Of the 1.7 million voters who changed their party affiliation in the last year, two-thirds switched, or around 1.1 million went to the Republicans, while only 630,000 went to the Democrats. The figures will be alarming to Dems ahead of November’s midterm elections, at which control of Congress is at stake.
ELECTIONS
News 12

WATCH: Tractor-trailer carrying fireworks catches fire, ignites fireworks on I-287

A tractor-trailer carrying a large amount of fireworks caught fire Sunday, igniting the fireworks – shutting down parts of I-287 South in Bridgewater. New Jersey State Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer pulled over around 10:30 p.m. after apparently noticing the tire of a dolly he had on his trailer was on fire. The cause of that is still unknown.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
News 12

News 12

87K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy