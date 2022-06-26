Power & Politics – Full show for June 26, 2022

Voter-registration data shows over a million voters across 43 states switched to the Republican Party over the last year, according to the Associated Press. The enormous swing is said to be taking place all across America, but the phenomenon is most pronounced in the suburbs, where well-educated voters who couldn’t stomach Trump’s GOP in recent years are now returning in droves. Of the 1.7 million voters who changed their party affiliation in the last year, two-thirds switched, or around 1.1 million went to the Republicans, while only 630,000 went to the Democrats. The figures will be alarming to Dems ahead of November’s midterm elections, at which control of Congress is at stake.

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO