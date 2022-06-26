ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dave Grohl Joins Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen for First Performance Since Taylor Hawkins’ Death

By Thania Garcia
 3 days ago
Paul McCartney was joined by Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen for a special performance at Glastonbury Festival Saturday night. The event marked Grohl’s first public performance since the death of Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins on March 25.

McCartney welcomed a cheerful Grohl onto the Glastonbury stage as “my friend, your hero,” to which Grohl replied: “Hi Paul, how are you?”

Between songs, the two went back and forth on their admiration for each other with McCartney telling the crowd of roaring fans, “This guy flew in specially to do this.”

“I swear, I would never miss being right here with you, right now,” said Grohl, after happily boasting that he’d made it to the England music festival after dealing with two canceled flights.

The two started with a spunky garage rock rendition of the Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There,” with Grohl adding some of the lead vocals, proceeded by Wings’ “Band on the Run,” which Grohl and the Foos covered in 2007 for a Radio 1 compilation album.

McCartney then surprised the audience with Bruce Springsteen, who joined the two on stage to play “Glory Days” as the former Beatle played bass and handled backing vocals. He also played the Beatles’ “I Wanna Be Your Man” and “The End,” with both Grohl and Springsteen participating in a guitar shred-showdown.

During the remainder of the 38-song set, McCartney sang “I’ve Got a Feeling” with isolated vocals and a video of John Lennon, as he has been performing on his own tour. His Glastonbury set comes on the tail of McCartney’s 80th birthday, which the crowd honored with a “Happy Birthday” sing-along. McCartney is the oldest solo act to ever headline Glastonbury.

In early May, Grohl paid a visit to the Jazz Fest in New Orleans while the Red Hot Chili Peppers played a tribute to the late Hawkins. He was accompanied by Hawkins’ widow, Alison, alongside other members of the Foos, as they all looked on lovingly.

See McCartney and Grohl’s performance below.

