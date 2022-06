Several miles of a rural Lucas County road will be closed Monday and Tuesday for chip-sealing, the county engineer’s office announced.

Irwin Road will be closed between Old State Line Road and Bancroft Street in Spencer Township during the scheduled working hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. While no detour route will be posted, the engineer’s office suggested using Crissey Road between Old State Lane and Bancroft.