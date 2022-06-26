ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryson City, NC

Mom of 2 dies in ‘catastrophic accident’ in Carolina mountains, officials say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Rodney Overton
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44g847_0gMkNJ9l00

BRYSON CITY, N.C. ( WNCN ) — A Virginia firefighter and mother of two died in the North Carolina mountains Saturday while teaching a swift water rescue course, officials said.

Alicia A. Monahan, 41, was a firefighter with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS in Virginia.

Monahan was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS. Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association said Monahan was also a member of their team.

She “suffered a catastrophic accident” while teaching students during a swift water rescue course in the North Carolina mountains, the association said in a news release.

TikTok star’s son killed in Alabama shooting, family confirms

“Our prayers and full support are with her fiancé and both her sons,” Chesterfield County Fire and EMS officials wrote. “Our hearts and prayers go out to Alicia’s family, friends, and co-workers during this very difficult time.”

“Alicia was more than a teammate, she was also a personal friend to many of us and this loss is unimaginable,” the Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association wrote.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Boat crash on Logan Martin Lake leaves 2 injured

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured Tuesday when a boat towing passengers on a tube crashed into an island on Logan Martin Lake in St. Clair County, Alabama. See video of the wrecked boat above. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Marine Patrol Division said the operator...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
ktbb.com

Manhunt underway after 2 sheriff’s deputies shot in Alabama

(BIBB COUNTY, Ala.) -- A manhunt is underway in Alabama for a suspect who allegedly shot two Bibb County Sheriff's deputies, officials said. The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon on Highway 25 in the Cahaba River Wildlife Management Area during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle, according to Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryson City, NC
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
City
Star, NC
AL.com

Jefferson County inmate who stole ambulance outside UAB Hospital captured by U.S. Marshals in Arizona

The Alabama inmate who stole an ambulance at UAB Hospital six days ago was captured Tuesday on an Arizona sidewalk. Phillip Shane Bradford, 45, was taken into custody in central Phoenix, according to Northern District of Alabama U.S. Marshal Marty Keely. The Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force has been searching for Bradford since he made his dramatic getaway in Birmingham on June 22.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mountains#Accident#Ems#Chesterfield County Fire#Tiktok#Nexstar Media Inc
abc11.com

10-year-old brothers save dad from drowning in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- It's still emotional for Brad Hassig to talk about the day he almost drowned in his pool in Alabama and not just because he could have died. Hassig is also overwhelmed with pride because his rescuers-- were his own young sons. "You never know if you're ever...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi authorities issue alert for missing teen, two-day-old baby

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and two-day-old Kyron Legend Kirk of Horn Lake. Angela Gail Kirk is described as a white female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and green hair. Angela Gail Kirk was last seen wearing a pink sleeveless shirt and green and black pajama pants.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Lake Michigan beach closed after multiple water rescues

GRAND HAVEN, MI – Three people had to be rescued from Lake Michigan on Tuesday afternoon. Two Indiana women, 20 and 21, were struggling to stay afloat in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park about 1:28 p.m. on June 28. The 20-year-old woman was able to make it to shore and call for help, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy