ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

News Now: Shootings in Gaslamp, College Area overnight

By Matt Meyer
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCh4d_0gMkN7eI00

Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this June 25 edition of FOX 5 News Now, two separate shootings in the College Area and in downtown San Diego, plus more local news of the day and your weather forecast.

Young man shot leaving party : An 18-year-old is not expected to survive after he was shot leaving a party in the College Area early Saturday morning, police said. The shooting happened near the gathering on Art Street, just north of El Cajon Boulevard, but officers first learned of the situation when they got a call from nearby Alvarado Hospital about a group of friends who showed up with the gunshot victim.

Gaslamp Quarter shooting : Someone opened fire during a fight between two groups in San Diego’s busy downtown bar and restaurant district Friday evening, and two women uninvolved in the argument were wounded, according to police.

San Diego weather : Get ready for much higher temperatures ahead. A heat advisory will go into effect for local valleys Sunday morning and last through Monday evening. FOX 5’s Brad Wills breaks it down in your local weather forecast.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

2 Women Shot by Stray Bullet in Gaslamp Quarter Were in Town for Conference

They came to San Diego to attend a business conference but wound up victims of violent crime, through no fault of their own. Two North Carolina employees of the Preiss Company, which manages large apartment complexes, were rushed to the hospital Friday night after they were shot by bullets not intended for them.
NBC San Diego

Woman Runs Down San Diego Neighbor With Car, Killing Her: SDPD

A Valencia Park woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of murdering a neighbor following an argument by running her down with a vehicle. Patrol officers responding to a report of a woman lying in a traffic lane in the 5300 block of Imperial Avenue found the 29-year-old victim unconscious in the roadway shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown San Diego#San Diego Weather#Local News#Violent Crime#Fox 5 News Now#El Cajon Boulevard
NBC San Diego

Are Fireworks Illegal in San Diego? Carlsbad? Chula Vista? Anywhere?

This holiday weekend, officials are urging San Diego County residents to leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals, reminding them that fireworks are illegal. In fact, fireworks of any kind — sparklers, firecrackers, cherry bombs, poppers and bottle rockets — are all illegal in the city and county of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Cliff collapses at Torrey Pines State Beach, no injuries

TORREY PINES (KUSI) – A warning for everyone heading to the beaches for Fourth of July weekend and the rest of summer. Stay away from the cliffs. Another larger portion of the cliff has collapsed at Torrey Pines State Beach, but thankfully nobody was injured. KUSI’s Dan Plante was...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 8

Police believe homeless man killed popular veterinarian during burglary

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department has confirmed the man accused of killing a popular veterinarian in the Rolando area earlier this month lived on the streets. For many Rolando residents, it’s their worst fears confirmed. For months, neighbors have been documenting the growing problem and say several of the homeless people have become increasingly aggressive.
CBS 8

Mysterious lights off San Diego coast light up social media on Monday night

SAN DIEGO — Many CBS 8 viewers saw floating lights off the San Diego coast around 10 p.m. on Monday. They were seen up and down the coast, from Chula Vista to Encinitas. CBS 8 called San Diego Police to see if they knew what the lights were. They told us that lifeguards said the lights were flares used for military exercises. However, Camp Pendleton and Naval Air Station North Island both said they did not know what the lights were.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy