Wilcox County, GA

Wilcox County man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jimmy Lee Clack Jr., 46, for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of heroin. Special Photo: GBI

PITTS — The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jimmy Lee Clack Jr., 46, for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

The GBI SWRDEO, Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office, Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office received information that Clack was distributing methamphetamine from his home in Pitts. During a two-month investigation, information was developed to obtain a search warrant for 171 Cleveland Ave. in Pitts. A search of Clack’s home resulted in the recovery of approximately 23 ounces of methamphetamine, two grams of heroin and two firearms. Clack was booked into the Wilcox County Jail.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany and services 42 counties in southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.

