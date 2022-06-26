16-year-old shot Sunday in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old is recovering after being shot Sunday in Portsmouth.
Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts
Police tell 10 On Your Side that a 16-year-old boy arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:35 p.m. on Sunday. He is expected to survive.
It is unclear where the shooting occurred or the cause of it.
WAVY-TV 10 crews were on the scene at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center on High Street in Portsmouth and saw a black SUV with bullet holes and shattered windows.
It is unclear if the SUV is connected to the walk-in gunshot victim. Additionally, police did not specify what hospital the victim was at.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0