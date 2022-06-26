ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old shot Sunday in Portsmouth

By Nathan Crawford
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old is recovering after being shot Sunday in Portsmouth.

Police tell 10 On Your Side that a 16-year-old boy arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:35 p.m. on Sunday. He is expected to survive.

It is unclear where the shooting occurred or the cause of it.

WAVY-TV 10 crews were on the scene at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center on High Street in Portsmouth and saw a black SUV with bullet holes and shattered windows.

It is unclear if the SUV is connected to the walk-in gunshot victim. Additionally, police did not specify what hospital the victim was at.

    Car with bullet holes at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center (photo: WAVY/Lauryn Moss)
    Car with bullet holes at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center (photo: WAVY/Lauryn Moss)
    Car with bullet holes at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center (photo: WAVY/Lauryn Moss)

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

