ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

May be decades before Supreme Court revisits Roe v. Wade, political expert says

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vjo7Z_0gMkMHQW00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its official decision on the Dobbs v. Jackson case, striking down Roe v. Wade , and impacts are already being felt across the country.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Donna Crane, Political Science Professor at San Jose State University, told KCBS Radio the process is extremely complicated and very discouraging for those who are pro-choice.

"The anti-abortion side took 40 plus years to switch the Justices on the Supreme Court and it was the last peg in the hole with the election of Donald Trump because he was able to appoint three Justices. Looking at that historical pattern, the pro-choice side needs to confront the fact that it could take that long to switch the Supreme Court back again to one that favors abortion rights," she explained. "Absolutely decades."

Moving forward, Crane also said there’s little elected officials can do now that the Supreme Court has weighed in. “Elected officials who say ‘well we have to pass a law in congress to preserve abortion rights,’ the very same Supreme Court that just ruled that abortion is not a constitutional right would be the court that would look at a law like that,” she stated.

As the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade settles across the country, some trigger laws to ban abortion may already be encroaching on rights to contraceptives.

"Some of these state restrictions are written poorly, or maybe even intentionally vaguely, and they will state something like 'abortion is banned from the moment of conception.' Well, conception isn't the medical term," Crane explained. "If they mean fertilization, that also could potentially impact some of the most common forms of birth control ."

"We're going to see lots of women being turned away from clinics, potentially traveling to other states if they have the means to and if not, some of those women are going to resort to self-induced unsafe abortions," she added.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
davisvanguard.org

Santa Rita Jail Practices ‘Racist Discrimination’ against ‘Non-White’ Attorney, Charges Civil Rights Lawyer in Internal Affairs Complaint

DUBLIN, CA – Yolanda Huang—a civil rights and defense lawyer who makes it a habit of suing jails and police for mistreating people—said Tuesday she has filed an internal affairs complaint against deputies at Alameda County’s Santa Rita Jail who she claims are guilty of “racist discrimination and conduct” because she’s a “non-white” attorney.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
2urbangirls.com

GREENBERG JOINS EFFORT TO RECALL DA GEORGE GASCON

LOS ANGELES — Richie Greenberg, founder of the movement which succeeded in recalling San Francisco’s district attorney Chesa Boudin earlier this month, has joined the effort to recall embattled Los Angeles DA George Gascon. In Los Angeles, Greenberg is meeting with leaders of the committee undertaking the Gascon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court#Kcbs Radio#The Supreme Court
CLASSIX 107.9

The Black Panther Headquarters May Become a National Park

Back in 2017, the National Park Service considered making the Black Panther Headquarters in Oakland, California a national historical park. The idea was quickly shut down because of the “concerns” from police groups citing that commemorating a violent separatist group was wrong. It also didn’t help that Donald Trump was the president at the time. […]
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
eastcountytoday.net

Official Results Are Certified in Contra Costa County For the June 7 Primary Election

Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar Debi Cooper certified the results of the June 7, 2022 Primary Election today. “Our elections team has been preparing for and administering elections nonstop since early 2021. We’ve conducted several special elections that overlapped with preparations for the primary election,” Cooper said. “I am proud of the incredible effort of our team and thankful for our temporary workers and volunteers who dedicated their time during a continuing pandemic to provide excellent service to our constituents. It is an honor to certify this well-run, transparent, and fair election.”
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
edsource.org

Gov. Newsom strikes deal on state budget: big increase for K-12, plan to expand Cal Grant, too

The article was updated June 28 to correct information about the Expanded Learning Opportunities Program. — Meeting each other halfway, Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders have agreed to raise TK-12 general funding by nearly 13% for school districts and charter schools for the fiscal year that begins July 1. That was a key sticking point in the 2022-23 state budget that they settled over the weekend when they began releasing 29 budget “trailer bills” they are expected to vote on this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy