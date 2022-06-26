ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

California Republican Rep. David Valadao, who voted to impeach Trump, survives primary

By Seema Mehta
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12yOSb_0gMkMB8A00

GOP Rep. David Valadao, one of the most endangered Republican congressional incumbents in the nation, has survived the California primary and will advance to the November ballot.

Valadao, of Hanford, will face Assemblymember Rudy Salas, a moderate Democrat, in the contest to represent the 22 nd Congressional District in the general election. The Central Valley district includes parts of Kern, Kings and Tulare counties.

Valadao, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot , faced challengers from his right. But Trump didn't publicly attack Valadao . And former Fresno City Councilman Chris Mathys and Kings County Board of Education Trustee Adam Medeiros were not able to secure Trump’s endorsement or raise significant campaign funds.

Mathys came surprisingly close to Valadao after Democrats spent six figures on television ads boosting his candidacy because they believed he would be a weaker foe in the general election.

Now Valadao will face significant challenges in the general election. The district already tilted blue, but after redistricting, Democrats have a 17-point voter registration edge.

Valadao, a dairy farmer, first won election to Congress in 2012. But since then, the region has grown increasingly purple; in 2018, Valadao was defeated by Democrat T.J. Cox by 862 votes. Two years later, Valadao won back the seat from Cox by 1,754 votes — 2 percentage points — even as Joe Biden carried the district by 10 points.

The race is among those in the state expected to be hotly contested as Republicans aim to take control of at least one house of Congress in November. California, with its 52-seat congressional delegation — still the largest even after losing a seat following the latest U.S. census — will shape how much power Republicans hold.

In much of the nation, Democrats are on defense, but in California they are hoping to flip Valadao's seat and at least two others: a northern L.A. County seat held by Rep. Mike Garcia and a congressional district in Orange and Los Angeles counties represented by Rep. Michelle Steel. Those districts became less favorable for the GOP after the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional maps following the census.

Race to fill an L.A. seat

In Los Angeles, former City Councilwoman Jan Perry will be competing in November to represent one of the three California congressional districts now represented by Black politicians.

The Democrat won the second spot on the ballot. State Sen. Sydney Kamlager, also a Democrat, had already advanced to the fall race to represent the 37 th district, which includes South Los Angeles, Leimert Park, Ladera Heights and part of Culver City. Democrats have a 59-point voter registration edge over Republicans in the district.

Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, who represents the area now, did not seek reelection; she is running for mayor of Los Angeles. Bass endorsed Kamlager. Other prominent House Democrats, including Rep. Adam B. Schiff of Burbank, have also backed Kamlager. Rep. Maxine Waters of Los Angeles endorsed Perry.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 57

Kelly Rendon-Bans
2d ago

Well you won’t be getting our households vote EVER AGAIN we don’t care who’s running, they will have our vote !!! Thanks for showing what a Rino you really are !!

Reply(3)
27
nanarue
2d ago

If you like the way they are running California then vote blue. If your sick and tired of the way California demorats are running us, VOTE RED Let's take back Cali!

Reply(13)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Richest man in the world announces his Republican 2024 presidential pick

Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — the richest man in the world — announced his support this week for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race after revealing that he recently voted Republican for the first time during a runoff election in Texas. Musk...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leimert Park, CA
State
California State
City
Culver City, CA
City
Hanford, CA
City
Tulare, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
Ladera Heights, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Valadao
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Maxine Waters
Person
Michelle Steel
Person
Karen Bass
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election State#Democrats#Voter Registration#Gop#House#Capitol#Congress
The Veracity Report

It Has Begun – Republicans Have Started Swiping Congressional Seats Long Held By Democrats

As Expected from Recent Polling Indicators, as Biden’s Approval Amongst Americans Drops, So Does the Number of Congressional Positions Held by Democrats. Author’s Note – This unbiased and completely fact-based article was written by the fully accredited and degreed Investigative Journalist, Kurt Dillon. All stated facts are attributed to the following sources: NBC News, The Texas Department of Elections, The Republican National Committee, and The United States House of Representatives, with all personal biographical information being provided by Wikipedia.org.
TEXAS STATE
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
creators.com

St. Teresa Has Some Bad News for Republicans

"There are more tears shed over answered prayers than unanswered prayers," St. Teresa of Avila said. Republicans may soon learn just how that works. It used to be that Republican politicians with no fixed views on abortion could pray loudly for an end to Roe v. Wade. They knew that their stances would please abortion foes while not alarming the pro-choice majority. As long as Roe remained a law protecting the right to end a pregnancy, pro-choice voters open to other aspects of the Republican platform could shrug at such candidates.
RELIGION
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
335K+
Followers
64K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy