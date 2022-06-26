ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryson City, NC

Mom of 2 dies in ‘catastrophic accident’ in Carolina mountains, officials say

By Rodney Overton, Nexstar Media Wire
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UTmDJ_0gMkLyyc00

BRYSON CITY, N.C. ( WNCN ) — A Virginia firefighter and mother of two died in the North Carolina mountains Saturday while teaching a swift water rescue course, officials said.

Alicia A. Monahan, 41, was a firefighter with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS in Virginia.

Monahan was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS. Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association said Monahan was also a member of their team.

She “suffered a catastrophic accident” while teaching students during a swift water rescue course in the North Carolina mountains, the association said in a news release.

TikTok star’s son killed in Alabama shooting, family confirms

“Our prayers and full support are with her fiancé and both her sons,” Chesterfield County Fire and EMS officials wrote. “Our hearts and prayers go out to Alicia’s family, friends, and co-workers during this very difficult time.”

“Alicia was more than a teammate, she was also a personal friend to many of us and this loss is unimaginable,” the Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association wrote.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

New Mexico authorities searching for missing, endangered woman from Lovington

LOVINGTON, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from New Mexico State Police:. The following information is for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Adult Advisory from the Lovington Police Department (LPD). For details, please contact LPD at (575) 396-2811. LPD is asking for the publics...
KTSM

How do Texas gun laws compare to other states?

As state lawmakers convene for special committees on school safety and a bipartisan group of federal lawmakers negotiate gun reform measures, KXAN investigators took a closer look at Texas' laws and how they compare to other states.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryson City, NC
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
City
Star, NC
KTSM

Mississippi abortion clinic moving to Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) The last abortion clinic in the State of Mississippi and the same clinic at the heart of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade is moving to Las Cruces. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is still performing abortions in Mississippi for the last few days the state will allow. The same […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mountains#Accident#Ems#Chesterfield County Fire#Tiktok#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KRDO News Channel 13

Southbound I-25 closed due to police activity near Abriendo Ave.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation reported at 4:57 p.m. a portion of I-25 was closed due to police activity. According to CDOT, southbound I-25 was shut down at Exit 97B- Abriendo Ave. and Exit 97A- Central Ave. to Northern Ave. As of 5:18 p.m., the road was still closed. #I25 southbound: The post Southbound I-25 closed due to police activity near Abriendo Ave. appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRQE News 13

New Mexico duo accused of murder, kidnapping

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man and woman were indicted in federal court Friday. Gilbert John Jr., 33, a member of the Navajo nation is accused of second degree murder. Kendra K. Panteah, 34, a member of the Zuni Pueblo is accused of kidnapping resulting in death. According to court records, the victim who’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

15 Texas Doctors to pay over $2.8M in kickback allegation settlement

HOUSTON (CW39) — Fifteen Texas doctors have agreed to pay a total of $2.83 million to resolve allegations involving illegal kickbacks. Eighteen other Texas doctors previously reached similar settlements. “These settlements should reinforce the message that the Eastern District of Texas will not tolerate health care providers who seek to enrich themselves through kickback schemes,” […]
TEXAS STATE
Daniella Cressman

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy