Kansas City, MO

Guess: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany reveal gender of second baby

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II and his wife now know the gender of baby No. 2.

Brittany Mahomes broke the news in a video on social media Sunday. It’s a boy.

“Take a guess @Patrick Mahomes,” Brittany Mahomes tweeted, embellishing the announcement with emojis displaying tears of joy. Patrick Mahomes retweeted his wife’s message with three blue heart emojis.

“Dude, I’m extremely excited,” Mahomes said at a news conference earlier this month. “Hopefully, we get a boy, but I’ll love him or her either way.”

The Mahomes couple announced a second baby in an announcement on May 29, according to KSHB.

Their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, was born on Feb. 20, 2021.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

