Jean says the Florida Gators are his leader following his official visit

By Andrew Spivey
Gator Country
 3 days ago

The Florida Gators hosted three official visitors on campus this weekend including one of their top receiver targets. Receiver Andy Jean (6-1, 180, Miami, FL. Northwestern) was on campus and enjoyed getting to know the coaches on a personal level. "The highlights were talking to the coaches," Jean said...

www.gatorcountry.com

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dillard safety Antione Jackson keeping options open despite recent Georgia commitment

Dillard junior safety Antione Jackson pledged to Georgia earlier this year, but that has not stopped him from being open to other options. Jackson pledged to the Bulldogs back in March, but still might consider the plethora of offers he has received. The defensive back who is listed at 6-feet has around 29 programs interested in him, including Auburn and Notre Dame, and is not closing the door ...
The Spun

Former Clemson, Florida Running Back Announces Transfer Decision

Shortly after re-entering the transfer portal, Demarkcus Bowman has selected his next school. On Monday, the running back announced his commitment to UCF on Twitter. A former five-star prospect out of high school, Bowman transferred from Clemson after receiving just nine carries in 2020. He didn't see much more playing time in Florida, where he gained 81 rushing yards on 14 handoffs.
The Spun

Look: Florida Boosters Respond To Wild Recruiting Rumor

Sunday was a rough day for Florida Gators boosters as prized quarterback Jaden Rashada announced his intentions to play in the Sunshine State... for the Miami Hurricanes. But there has been a controversy brewing over whether Rashada was offered a lucrative NIL deal to attend Florida over Miami. Michael W. Caspino of Forward Counsel in California recently told On3 Sports that Rashada left "million on the table" by choosing the Canes over an $11 million offer he claim came from the Florida boosters group Gator Collective.
Gator Country

Defensive back Sharif Denson commits to Florida over Texas A&M & others

The Florida Gators picked up a big commitment from in-state prospect who has ties to the Gators on Monday. Defensive back Sharif Denson (5-11, 170, Jacksonville, FL. Bartram Trail) committed to Florida over Florida State, South Carolina, and Texas A&M. “Committed, this how I’m feeling,” Denson posted on his Instagram....
ClutchPoints

Miami Hurricanes recruit hauls in $9.5 million NIL deal after turning down $11 million to go to Florida

Quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada is set for a massive payday before he even steps foot on a college football field. According to On3 Sports, the Miami Hurricanes dropped a stupendous amount of money to lure in the 4-star recruit, who snubbed Florida in the process. Rashada agreed to a $9.5 million NIL with Miami booster […] The post Miami Hurricanes recruit hauls in $9.5 million NIL deal after turning down $11 million to go to Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

Miami football was prepared for Issiah Walker entering transfer portal

The Miami football program was prepared for rising third-year freshman offensive lineman Issiah Walker to enter the transfer portal. Walker entered the portal on Monday per multiple reports. The addition of Walker to the transfer portal has been rumored since early May. Miami has added several offensive linemen for 2022.
Miami New Times

The Original Hot Dog Factory Comes to Miami

The hot dog restaurant known for its cameos on Bravo TV's Real Housewives of Atlanta has made its way to Miami. On July 11, the Original Hot Dog Factory will open its first Florida location just in time to celebrate National Hot Dog Month. The Original Hot Dog Factory opened...
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Annette Taddeo holds commanding lead over Primary opponents in CD 27

After voters read ‘positive, biographical statements’ about Taddeo, their support for shot up by another 20 percentage points. Less than a month into her bid for Florida’s 27th Congressional District, Democratic Miami state Sen. Annette Taddeo holds a substantial lead in popularity and name recognition over her Primary opponents, according to new internal polling figures her campaign shared Tuesday.
850wftl.com

Walt Disney World Cancels Brightline Station at Disney Springs

A Disney representative confirms that the mouse has derailed the Brightline station set to open at Disney Springs. ‘Downtown Disney’ is now ‘Disney Springs’ at Walt Disney World Resort. The new route configuration does not support a Disney Springs station, but Brightline will still connect Miami...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New Reggae Roots Jamaican Restaurant brings island cuisine to Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

Dining at the new Reggae Roots Jamaican Restaurant is a fully immersive experience. “I’m very big on environment,” says Monique Clarke Brown, who co-owns the fast-casual Fort Lauderdale eatery with her husband, Alexis Brown. “Dining is an experience. It’s not just a food being served in a room that’s a box. What am I hearing? What am I seeing? What am I smelling? “So for me, I was like, all ...
CBS Miami

City of Miami's top cop Manuel Morales accused of corruption

MIAMI – Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales is facing alarming allegations.He's accused of corruption, retaliation and a slew of unethical activities.On Tuesday, Morales acknowledged the allegations, which were made by two Miami Police Department officers.He called the accusations "baseless and meritless."Here's his full statement:"I am aware of the meritless allegations being made by two members of the department against our agency, my staff, and me."The two employees received notice of intent to issue discipline stemming from an internal investigation and unfortunately, it appears that they have chosen to make baseless accusations to preemptively mitigate any discipline at the expense of the department's reputation and our members' morale. "I take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and I look forward to and welcome the appropriate outside agency to conduct any investigation deemed necessary. I pledge to cooperate fully with the investigation to ensure a transparent process that reveals the truth, clears the department and myself of any wrongdoing, and allows us to put this distraction behind us so we can get back to the department's mission of keeping our community safe."
