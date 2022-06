JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for its help in identifying four individuals for the theft of multiple firearms. The group of four entered a firearms retailer on the city’s Westside, jumped the counter and stole an undisclosed number of firearms. The same group of individuals then went to another firearms retailer, also located on the Westside, jumped the counter, and again stole multiple firearms.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO