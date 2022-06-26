ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Animal advocates, classic cars come together at Southington Drive-In

New Britain Herald
 3 days ago

PLANTSVILLE – Classic cars came to the Southington Drive-In Sunday to help raise money for Best Friends for Life Animal Rescue. Volunteers from the non-profit organization staffed the 7th annual Cars 4 Paws Car Show, educating visitors on their mission and how to help. Collecting donations from show...

www.newbritainherald.com

connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Youngest City – Who Knew?

… that the city of West Haven, incorporated in 1961, is Connecticut’s youngest city but one of the state’s oldest settlements. Settled in 1648, West Farms (now West Haven) was a part of the original New Haven Colony. In 1719, it became the separate parish of West Haven, and in 1822, after several failed attempts at incorporation, it joined with neighboring North Milford to become the town of Orange. In 1921, West Haven split from Orange to become a separate town, and was finally incorporated in 1961 as a city, making it the last city incorporated in the state. West Haven is perhaps best known as the home of Savin Rock Amusement Park, a popular late nineteenth century seaside resort that ran along the west side of New Haven Harbor and over the years evolved into a general amusement park. Savin Rock Amusement Park closed in the 1960s but remains a cultural icon in Connecticut memory.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Elizabeth Park in Hartford is in full bloom

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s time to stop and smell the roses, especially if you are in Elizabeth Park. The roses are in full bloom, and park managers say they are seeing some of the biggest roses ever this year. The park has over 10,000 bushes. Elizabeth Park is...
HARTFORD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Angel at Greenwich Animal Control is Available for Adoption

Meet Angel, a sweet gentleman available for adoption at Greenwich Animal Control. Angel is about eight years old. He is good company and loves to be with his people, take walks and enjoys kicking back and relaxing with you. He likes other dogs, but he can be a little selective...
zip06.com

Life's a Beach in East Haven

East Haven’s 20th annual Beach Party and Fireworks on June 26 called for fun in the sun on the beach. The afternoon-long event featured food, vendors, and live music including a performance by Wanted DOA, a Bon Jovi tribute band.
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Dog owners enter last week available to license their dogs

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The East Hartford Town Clerk’s office issued a reminder to all residents to license their dogs by the end of the week if they have not yet done so. This is the last week resident dog owners have to license their dogs in their hometowns, according to city officials. By […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Several groups, volunteers come together to clean up downtown New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Downtown District was joined by volunteers from New Britain City Hall, the Chrysalis Center and the Interact Club from New Britain High School for their annual cleanup day Wednesday morning. “We really appreciate the pride everyone takes in downtown and keeping it clean,”...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested after pushing child off bike in Deep River

DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) – A man from Deep River is facing charges after getting into a confrontation with a boy. State police said Jameson Chapman, 48, assaulted an 11-year-old boy while he was riding his bike in Deep River. It happened Monday evening. State police went to the...
DEEP RIVER, CT
Register Citizen

Hot vs. cold lobster rolls: At CT eateries, warm and buttery reigns supreme

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut lobster roll lovers' preferences may be summed up in two words emblazoned on a T-shirt: "NO MAYO." Employees at Liv's Shack in Old Saybrook and Liv's Dockside in Clinton wear black T-shirts with the sentiment, designed with a graphic of a lobster and a stick of butter. The apparel reflects the restaurants' position that butter is best when it comes to lobster rolls, but the idea initially came about as Robert Marcarelli and other Liv's employees were serving the seafood sandwiches at farmers' markets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Under the radar: Connecticut’s best hidden gems

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, nestled between a slew of states across New England, is often overlooked. Though it may be small, the state is jam-packed with a variety of unique adventure spots. All you have to do is dig a little deeper. We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems waiting to be explored. Unique farms […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

'Best Ever' Branford Fireworks Display Wows Crowds

Viewed from alongside the Branford River at the mouth of Branford Harbor, a cascade of color and light fills the night sky over the town dock during the spectacular finale of the Branford Fireworks display on Saturday, June 25. See video of the finale at The Sound's Facebook and Instagram @thesoundct. (Photo by Pam Johnson/The Sound)
WTNH

Swimming areas closed at three Conn. parks due to bacteria found in water

Conn. (WTNH) — A handful of parks in the state closed their swimming areas on Wednesday due to bacteria found in the water, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond in New Fairfield, Thompson’s Quaddick Park, and Gay City Park in Hebron all closed their swimming areas due to the […]
HEBRON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Book pulled from library shelf in Colchester

NEWS CONFERENCE: Family and attorney of man paralyzed in New Haven police custody. The family and legal team of a man paralyzed while in New Haven police custody are demanding justice. Updated: 3 hours ago. Planned Parenthood preparing for patients from out-of-state. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: American Airlines pilots, IBM workers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Tweed makes changes to ease parking, traffic frustrations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Avelo Airlines keeps adding more and more flights at Tweed New Haven Haven Airport. Now, airport officials are making some changes to deal with complaints about noise, fumes, and traffic. “Since Avelo launched their service in November of last year, we’ve had more than 250,000 people come in and out […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Torrington Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Goshen

A man from Torrington has died after a motorcycle crash on Route 63 in Goshen on Wednesday. State police were called to a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Route 63, also known as North Street, at the intersection of Westside Road around 5:40 a.m. Investigators said...
TORRINGTON, CT
theweektoday.com

Owners of dog ordered euthanized file appeal

MARION — The owners of a dog ordered euthanized after attacking another canine have appealed the ruling, Town Administrator Jay McGrail said. The specifics of the appeal were not known as of June 28, which was the last day that the dog’s owners, David and Jennifer MacDonald, could appeal the decision.
WATERTOWN, CT
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash In Goshen

A 28-year-old man was killed in a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in Connecticut. Troopers in Litchfield County responded to a crash on North Street in Goshen at about 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, according to Connecticut State Police. Police said a 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Premium was...
GOSHEN, CT

