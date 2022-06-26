ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice cream, museum tours, silent auction, music and games highlight annual summer event

By Staff Report
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
ASHLAND - Free ice cream, museum tours, a silent auction, music and games were highlights Sunday afternoon at the 2022 Ashland County Historical Society’s Ice Cream Social.

Whit’s Frozen Custard provided free ice cream at the event, which included free admission to historic Manor House, Carriage House, Noonan Museum and Barn.

David Berry, an Ashland High School graduate, performed country music along with Robert Gregory’s traveling band organ, a calliopestyle exhibit.

Many historical items were display, including an antique farm tool collection featuring plows, corn shuckers, seeder and F.E. Myer’s farm implements and pumps. Lawn games and bingo rounded out the activities for the day.

A silent auction, featuring items sponsored by local businesses also took place as a fundraiser for the society.

