ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan basketball earns commitment from Youssef Khayat, coveted Lebanese forward

By Chandler Engelbrecht, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Michigan basketball has landed a commitment from one of the sport's most coveted international prospects.

Small forward Youssef Khayat choose the Wolverines for next season over Xavier, Wake Forest and DePaul, the 6-foot-8, 195-pound prospect announced Sunday. Originally from Lebanon, Khayat moved to France when he was 15 years old to compete in the French professional league. For Limoges CSP in France's U21 program last season, he averaged a team-high 17.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

NEXT SEASON: Michigan basketball to host Virginia in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Khayat, who turned 19 in March, also suited up for Lebanon's senior national team and helped the country win its first FIBA Arab Championship. In his Sunday announcement video with The Field of 68 , Khayat said his commitment to U-M was strongly influenced by getting the chance to play for coach Juwan Howard.

"From the start, I felt at home with (Michigan's) coaching staff," Khayat told The Field of 68. "(And) with Coach Juwan, who's one of the best coaches right now in college basketball or even in basketball. ... He told me my role, how I can impact the team, so I'm excited for it."

Khayat isn't sure when he'll begin the over 4,000 mile journey from France to Ann Arbor, but said it'll happen "very soon."

Prior to the addition of Khayat, Michigan's 2022 recruiting class ranked No. 10 in the country by the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Khayat is the final member of the class as U-M's roster of 13 scholarship spots are taken up. Khayat joins four-stars Tarris Reed, Jett Howard, Dug McDaniel and Gregg Glenn in the class.

Howard's Wolverines finished last season 19-15, and lost two players, Brandon Johns Jr. and Frankie Collins, to the NCAA transfer portal and another two, Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate, to the NBA draft. They picked up transfers in Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn and Duke forward Joey Baker .

Chandler Engelbrecht is a reporting intern at The Detroit Free Press and can be reached at CEngelbrecht@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @ctengelbrecht.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball earns commitment from Youssef Khayat, coveted Lebanese forward

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football earns first 2024 commit in 4-star linebacker Mason Curtis

Michigan football picked up the first member of its 2024 class Monday as four-star linebacker Mason Curtis announced his commitment to the Wolverines. Curtis picked U-M over Michigan State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Cincinnati and multiple others. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Nashville native is ranked as the No. 2 player in Tennessee and the No. 14 linebacker in the country by 247Sports' composite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State basketball reportedly to host Villanova in 2022 Gavitt Games

The Michigan State basketball 2022-23 season is coming together.  In recent weeks, we've learned how the Big Ten portion of the schedule sets up and who will be MSU's ACC/Big Ten Challenge opponent. On Monday night, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported the matchups for the Gavitt Tipoff Games, the early-season series between the Big East and Big Ten, named after the former longtime Big East commissioner Dave Gavitt. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Virginia State
Detroit, MI
College Basketball
City
Ann Arbor, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'The Pistons Pulse': What to expect in free agency after huge NBA draft haul

• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com. On this episode: This week, the guys share further breakdowns on how the Pistons' 2022 NBA draft class fits on the roster and how these new rookies will impact...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juwan Howard
The Detroit Free Press

On The Line podcast: A post-Roe Michigan

Apple Podcasts  |  Spotify  |  Stitcher  |  Google Podcasts On The Line Host: Cary Junior II Producers: Cary Junior II and Darcie Moran, with help from Liliana Webb, Navya Gupta and Sarah Raza Executive producers:  Anjanette Delgado and Maryann Struman   Guests: Clare Bagacinski, 15, of Livonia; Lynn Mills, director of Pro-Life Michigan; Madison Thomas, 19, of Farmington Hills; Miriam Kennedy, 63, of Livonia; Brandi Super, 45, of Ferndale; Sophia Fowler, 17, of Grosse Pointe Park; and Linda Jordan, 35, of Royal Oak Theme song: "Fort Trumbull" by DJ LostBoy, Detroit Email: ontheline@freepress.com ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Fox announces USFL will return for 2023 season, may consider expansion in the future

Spring football isn't going anywhere. The United States Football League, which concludes its inaugural season on Sunday, will return in 2023, Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks told Sports Business Journal's John Ourand. The league will also consider expansion in the future. Its 2022 regular season was played exclusively in Birmingham, Alabama, and the playoffs are being held in Canton, Ohio. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy