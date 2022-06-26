ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia receiver CJ Adams recaps USC official visit. Commitment imminent?

By Phil Kornblut
 3 days ago

Wide receiver C.J. Adams of Mableton, Georgia said last week prior to his official visit at South Carolina that committing to the Gamecocks was a real possibility. That’s how much he already liked the school and the program ahead of the weekend visit.

Head coach Shane Beamer sent out a pair of commitment alerts via social media Sunday afternoon, and Adams said he planned to have some news for Gamecock fans early in the week.

“We are on a good note,” Adams said Sunday afternoon. “We may have some good news, but we don’t want to release it just yet. Maybe Monday or Tuesday.”

Adams said the visit went great for him and his family and there’s really nothing left for him to see from the Gamecocks.

“The brotherhood of the team and how exciting everything was,” Adams said about what impressed him the most. “The coaches are awesome. They greeted my family very well. They took care of my brothers, and they took care of me. The stadium stands out a lot. South Carolina doesn’t have a pro team and South Carolina is the pro team, and the fans come out in support.”

As a junior, Adams had 54 catches for 936 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns to go with 133 rushing yards and four more scores.

Adams visited Maryland officially last week. He has also had Kentucky and UAB among his favorites.

