Cincinnati, OH

LaRosa's High School Sports MVPs announced

By Mike Dyer
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
Two high school basketball stars - Chance Gray and Paul McMillan IV - were named Sunday as the LaRosa's High School Sports most valuable players of the year for the 2021-22 school year.

Gray, a Winton Woods High School point guard and University of Oregon signee, was a McDonald's All-American this past season. She was also named the Gatorade Ohio girls basketball player of the year.

Gray, the daughter of Winton Woods head coach and LaRosa's Hall of Famer Carlton Gray, scored 2,237 career points - 21st in state history - from three seasons at Lakota West and her senior season at Winton Woods.

Gray helped to lead Winton Woods to a Division I regional tournament and a 25-2 overall record. Winton Woods won six games during the 2020-21 season.

Gray, who had a 4.0 grade-point average, averaged 26.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.1 steals.

“Chance is a tireless worker who is self-driven when it comes to improvement of her game every year," Carlton Gray said. "She is a very humble kid that is always focused on doing what the team needs.”

McMillan, who won the Gatorade Ohio boys basketball player of the year, is signed with New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT).

McMillan, who had a 4.0 grade-point average, is No. 6 in career points (2,568) in state history. He averaged 27.3 points, 5.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals in helping the Bulldogs (23-4) to the Division II regional final.

McMillan's awards and honors are plenty. He was named the Ohio Division II state co-player of the year, Southwest Ohio Division II player of the year and first-team all-state. He is a three-time Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference player of the year.

A member of his school’s Student Athletic Leadership Team, McMillan has served as a mentor for middle school students and has volunteered locally on behalf of toy- and food-donation drives.

“Paul’s work ethic on and off the court is phenomenal," Woodward boys basketball coach Jarelle Redden said. "His passion and dedication are unmatched. He’s a winner and a leader by example.”

In addition to recognizing a female and male MVP of the Year, LaRosa’s inducted two legendary high school teams into its hall of fame including the 2004 Colerain football team and the 1980 Villa Madonna girls volleyball team.

Also, five former student-athletes and a legendary coach were inducted Sunday.

The newest LaRosa’s Hall of Fame individual inductees are:

Tara Boothe (Smith), Highlands High School, Class of 2002

Pete Carothers, St. Xavier High School, Class of 2004

Jason Druso, Anderson High School, Class of 1993

Luke Kuechly, St. Xavier High School, Class of 2009

Orlando Scales, Elder High School, Class of 2009

Coach Jerry Doerger, McNicholas/Moeller High Schools, 1966-2009

