USTA wheelchair tennis camp brings unique opportunity

By Sentinel Staff
 3 days ago
The USTA/Midwest Section, with the help of volunteers and coaches, hosted its fouth annual wheelchair tennis camp for junior athletes this past weekend at Hope College's DeWitt Tennis Center in Holland.

Twenty-four players participated, ranging in age from 7-18 years old, some learning the sport of tennis for the first time.

Made possible by a grant from the USTA/Midwest Section and a few local generous sponsors, the camp provided a unique opportunity to learn a variety of skills including how to push the sportschair, how to execute forehands, backhands and serving. There was a great focus on enhancing mobility on the court through a variety of drills and games. And after learning how to score, the camp ended with a mini tournament. Camp Director, Lynn Bender states, its simply an opportunity for kids to be kids and try a new sport or see if this is an opportunity for them to take it to the next level. We are always looking for that next Paralympian if that’s the route they want to go, or it can be as simple as letting a kid experience friendships, exercise and a normal camp experience to meet others with similar disabilities as every kid uses a wheelchair.

This year we were able to give away a new sportschair to the camper of the weekend valued at $2700. Many kids do not have their own sportschair or borrow used ones from other programs, we compare it to having the right size tennis shoe to play tennis, you can’t play tennis in sandals or flip flops, you must have the right equipment. For our kids, they need tennis chairs that fit them properly so they can play the sport. Thanks to a local generous sponsor who stepped up we were able to give away a chair to one deserving camper from the weekend. If you are interested in donating towards the cost of a sportschair for a future camper, please reach out to Lynn Bender. Many kids do not have these large ticket items covered by insurance companies and parents are left with many out of pocket costs they have to pick up.

There was an adult wheelchair tennis player on each court, helping coach and mentor these young players. Many of the coaches were adult players from the local wheelchair tennis program; others are local tennis pros who offered to help coach and be a part of this amazing experience. Coaches and players came from all over the Midwest section to be a part of this event.

“This is our 4th year and the camp has grown each year,” said Lynn Bender, USTA/Midwest Section’s Wheelchair Tennis Committee Chair. “This was a great opportunity for young athletes to learn what they can do and how tennis is a sport they can play too with their friends, family and the only different rule is they are allowed two bounces so its such an easily integrated game to be inclusive with the community and their peers and opens the door for many future opportunities for these kids from playing HS tennis, collegiate wheelchair tennis and even Paralympics if that’s their goal. This event helped prepare many kids who would like to gain some extra skills and then take it back to their own local summer wheelchair tennis programs.”

The campers came from all over the Midwest section, including Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Michigan. More information can be found about camps, training sessions and tournaments who may be interested in learning more about the sport. Visit the USTA/Midwest Section’s Wheelchair Tennis Facebook HERE. Or visit the USTA Midwest section website.

#Wheelchair Tennis#Usta#Tennis Player#Volunteers#Hope College#Dewitt Tennis Center#Paralympian
