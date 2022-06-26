ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

UPDATE: Pet gator caught in south STL

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ultWZ_0gMkGxha00

UPDATE: The pet alligator has been found and recovered, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The reptile was handed over to St. Louis Animal Control.

ST. LOUIS – A pet alligator is on the lam Sunday as its owners are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for their beloved reptile.

Owner Amanda Mariee said the baby alligator, Zurich, escaped his outdoor enclosure in the 4200 block of Wyoming Street during Saturday evening’s storms.

Top story: Female shoplifting suspect dies after being taken to St. Louis County jail

Zurich is approximately two-and-a-half feet long and is described as “a tiny little guy.” Mariee claims Zurich is not a threat and that he doesn’t eat anything bigger than a mouse.

The family lives next door to an abandoned home and suspects Zurich may have gone in there to hide. However, the rainy weather has kept them from conducting a more thorough search.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 8

Lauren Eley
3d ago

if they have a nice enclosure for it I don't see a problem. But since he is a baby and very very small I'm sure he was able to easily escape.

Reply(1)
3
Nicky boy
3d ago

smgdh irresponsible owners at their finest what's sad is they probably have kids too

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

Couple carjacked while on first date in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating two carjackings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. 5 On Your Side talked to the victims of the first one, who were on their first date. They said after they pulled into a parking lot at 13th and Russell in Soulard, four people wearing masks jumped out of a car and pulled out handguns.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

New Ferguson Fire Department fire pup says hello to the community

ST. LOUIS – The Ferguson Fire Department’s new fire dog now has a name! The public’s voices were heard, and her name is now Ember! The department made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday, June 24. On Wednesday, June 29, the department published a post as a letter from Ember. She said she […]
FERGUSON, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Trash Overflows from St. Louis Dumpsters, and People Are Pissed

St. Louis has a lot of trash and it stinks. Dumpsters are overflowing. Broken furniture, trash bags, and mattresses are flooding alleys. And residents are fuming about it. “This is the worst I’ve seen the trash service ever in all the 31 years I’ve been involved with the City of St. Louis,” Sharon Tyus, alderwoman for Ward 1,
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Pets & Animals
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Saint Louis County, MO
Lifestyle
State
Wyoming State
Saint Louis County, MO
Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
UPI News

Escaped pet alligator recaptured in St. Louis, Mo.

June 27 (UPI) -- A pet alligator that escaped from its owner's Missouri home during a storm was safely recaptured, police said. Amanda Mariee said her pet alligator, Zurich, escaped from his outdoor enclosure at her St. Louis home during Saturday evening's storms. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
travelnoire.com

How To Spend 48 hours In Black-Owned St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis is closely linked to blues music, a genre pioneered by Black artists. In addition to being the home of the National Blues Museum, there are venues featuring live blues bands. St. Louis is home to the Gateway Arch, the tallest monument of its kind in the world. The city also takes barbecue and brewery culture seriously, and let’s not get started on baseball!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stl#Gator#Alligator#St Louis Animal Control#Louis#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX2now.com

$50 gift certificate for $25 at Heavy Smoke

ST. LOUIS – Heavy Smoke BBQ is the perfect balance of award-winning BBQ and chef expertise. Bite into any of their plates, and get 20 years of world championship cooking. Don’t forget to add in sides – they are all made from scratch. Be a guest with a purchase of a $50 gift card for just $25 to use at Heavy Smoke in St. Peters.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Two men shot in Alton, Illinois early Tuesday morning

ALTON, Ill. – Two men were shot early Tuesday morning in Alton, Illinois. Reports of a shooting in the Riverfront Park area were reported at approximately 12:47 a.m. Investigators said “several subjects met at this location, at which point an argument occurred. During the argument, several gunshots were fired.” The two men who were shot […]
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

Man sentenced in Maryland Heights casino robbery

ST. LOUIS – A judge has sentenced a man to nine years in prison over a robbery at Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights in 2019. Kevin Shumpert, was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison. Shumpert pleaded guilty to a second-degree robbery charge earlier this year. Investigators say,...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KMOV

Man charged in Town and Country shooting near retirement center

TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged with a June 14 shooting outside a retirement center in Town and Country. Christian L. Fredrick of St. Louis was charged with assault, robbery and armed criminal action. Police allege he shot a 20-year-old man in the 13000 block of South Outer Forty Road near the Delmar Gardens Villas West Retirement Community the afternoon of June 14. The victim was taken to the hospital after he was shot three times and was listed in critical condition but survived the shooting. He was put in a medically-induced coma and eventually woke up.
TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO
advantagenews.com

‘Giving to others’ comes full circle

Alphonso and Natascha Harried have traveled a path the past few years few can imagine as Alphonso has struggled to surmount numerous health issues. In the face of sometimes seemingly insurmountable challenges, they have maintained hope and optimism and recently reached a major milestone when Alphonso successfully received a kidney transplant.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Sneak Peek: Frankie Martin's Garden Opens Friday in St. Charles County

After months of anticipation, Friday, July 1, is finally the day: Frankie Martin's Garden (5372 St. Charles Street, Cottleville; 636-244-2420), a new food truck complex from the minds behind the wildly successful 9 Mile Garden, will open to the public, bringing a first-of-its-kind dining and entertainment complex to St. Charles County.
COTTLEVILLE, MO
KMOV

Woman killed, 2 injured in Creve Coeur apartment fire

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed and two other people are recovering after an apartment fire in Creve Coeur. The fire broke out at the Vicino on the Lake Apartment Complex, which is south of Olive, just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. It quickly went to the two alarms.
CREVE COEUR, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy