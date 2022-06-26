UPDATE: Pet gator caught in south STL

UPDATE: The pet alligator has been found and recovered, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The reptile was handed over to St. Louis Animal Control.

ST. LOUIS – A pet alligator is on the lam Sunday as its owners are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for their beloved reptile.

Owner Amanda Mariee said the baby alligator, Zurich, escaped his outdoor enclosure in the 4200 block of Wyoming Street during Saturday evening’s storms.

Zurich is approximately two-and-a-half feet long and is described as “a tiny little guy.” Mariee claims Zurich is not a threat and that he doesn’t eat anything bigger than a mouse.

The family lives next door to an abandoned home and suspects Zurich may have gone in there to hide. However, the rainy weather has kept them from conducting a more thorough search.

