Green Bay, WI

Why Packers CB Eric Stokes had the best type of rookie season

By Timothy Lindsey
 3 days ago
Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The goal for every rookie defender in the NFL should be to play the best that they can play. However, it is not the worst problem if they make a couple mistakes. That allows them to play better in the long run. This is exactly what happened to Eric Stokes in 2021.

After being selected out of Georgia in the first round by Green Bay, Stokes was paired with All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander. However, they played in just three games together before Alexander suffered a shoulder injury that ended his regular season. So, Stokes had to carry the cornerback room on his shoulders for some time before help arrived in the form of standout cornerback Rasul Douglas.

In his 16 games, Stokes compiled a solid rookie line. He started in 14 of 16 games and recorded 55 tackles. There were some bumps along the way, though. There were a few times when he got burned for big plays. Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl receiver Justin Jefferson scored a go-ahead touchdown catch on Stokes in Week 11. Arizona Cardinals All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins burned him for a big play of 55 yards in Arizona in Week 8 on a Thursday night.

But like all great defenders, he learned from his mistakes. He allowed a total completion percentage of 46.3% (tied fifth among all CBs). He finished with 14 pass breakups (first among rookies). He also allowed an opponent's passer rating of 71.3 (third among rookies). That is why he had the "perfect" rookie season. He made mistakes but responded and became a fearsome cornerback.

Looking towards 2022, the Packers appear to have the best trio of cornerbacks in the league. They are all young, intelligent, quick-thinking and stout. Alexander, Douglas and Stokes are going to be very tough to throw on this season. The trio played in just one game together last year, which was their divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. However, San Francisco did not score a single offensive point in that game. It's not a coincidence. Green Bay is set up for great defensive success. It is because of their cornerback position. Stokes' quick maturity and rookie season success have played a huge role Green Bay's powerful defense.

