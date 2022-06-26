Astros hold Yankees to MLB's longest hitless inning streak in more than 40 years

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees got a hit in the eighth inning of a loss against the Houston Astros on Friday and didn't record another hit until Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run in the seventh inning Sunday. The Yankees' streak of 16 consecutive innings without a hit before the homer was the longest for any team in over 40 years.

According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the Yankees became the first team to go 16 innings without a hit since the Los Angeles Dodgers were held hitless by the Astros for 16 consecutive innings in 1981. No team has been held without a hit for 17 straight innings in more than six decades.

On Saturday, a trio of Astros pitchers — led by starter Cristian Javier — combined for a no-hitter. It was only the second time in 64 years that the Yankees were held without a hit.

A day later, Astros starter José Urquidy didn't allow the Yankees to get a hit in the first six innings before Stanton's blast.