ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros hold Yankees to MLB's longest hitless inning streak in more than 40 years

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00eS9q_0gMkGReS00
Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees got a hit in the eighth inning of a loss against the Houston Astros on Friday and didn't record another hit until Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run in the seventh inning Sunday. The Yankees' streak of 16 consecutive innings without a hit before the homer was the longest for any team in over 40 years.

According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the Yankees became the first team to go 16 innings without a hit since the Los Angeles Dodgers were held hitless by the Astros for 16 consecutive innings in 1981. No team has been held without a hit for 17 straight innings in more than six decades.

On Saturday, a trio of Astros pitchers — led by starter Cristian Javier — combined for a no-hitter. It was only the second time in 64 years that the Yankees were held without a hit.

A day later, Astros starter José Urquidy didn't allow the Yankees to get a hit in the first six innings before Stanton's blast.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Watch: Angels, Mariners benches clear for brawl

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners had a lengthy brawl Sunday after Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch in the second inning. Winker took a few steps toward Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz on the mound before turning to march toward the Los Angeles dugout. After he broke free from the umpire who was holding him back, Winker continued his charge and both benches cleared for a brawl with both teams throwing punches.
Yardbarker

Tracy McGrady reveals the only way to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season widely regarded as championship contenders. It was them and the Brooklyn Nets. A big reason that everyone acknowledged was responsible for the Lakers’ struggles was the offseason acquisition of Russell Westbrook. He just couldn’t mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Home Run of All Time

Over the history of baseball there have been several ways the greatest baseball players are measured. Some have to do with hitting average, both over a season and a career. Another is RBIs, both over a career and season. Another is the percentage of times a player gets on base. This measure was made famous […]
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
City
Homer, NY
Houston, TX
Sports
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: 3 photos that prove Freddie Freeman never wanted to leave Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves celebrated Freddie Freeman over the weekend, but the star first baseman struggled with emotions in his return. On Tuesday, he fired his agents. Freeman never really intended to leave Atlanta, and Tuesday’s news all but confirmed that. They played hardball with the Braves, and Alex Anthopoulos called Freeman’s bluff, trading for Matt Olson to replace him.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

3 former Yankees players NY should consider acquiring at trade deadline

The New York Yankees have run through the league after a 7-6 start in 2022 (can you believe that really happened?), but that doesn’t mean the work is done. Any fan knows the weak spots by now, but to put it simply, every time you’re left calculating the bullpen workload chart, only to realize Clay Holmes/Michael King won’t be available, that should trigger a response.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Braves: 3 trades to help replace injured Ronald Acuña Jr.

Trades for any of these three outfielders can help the Atlanta Braves survive Ronald Acuña Jr.’s latest injury. Just when things seemed to be going right for the Atlanta Braves, they received some tough news regarding star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. They are a top ten team in MLB right now but losing him for a significant amount of time might change this quickly.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
FanSided

Astros injury update: Latest on Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Peña

A massive collision between Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Peña left the Astros without two of their best players against the Mets. How are they doing now?. The Houston Astros got quite the scare on Wednesday when Yordan Alvarez had to be carted off the field after a collision with Jeremy Peña.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admits what the Braves already know about Michael Harris II

Despite dropping two games to the Dodgers over the weekend, the Braves are still one of the best teams in the National League. They boast the fourth-best record in the NL and currently sit 5.0 games back of the division-leading Mets. Atlanta finished the week 4-3 against two potential playoff teams in San Fran and LA. That’ll play every time, even if last night’s loss put a bit of a damper on things.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees might’ve landed another gem with flame-throwing relief pitcher

When the New York Yankees realized they needed to add another catcher to the equation prior to the start of the 2022 season, they targeted Jose Treviño from the Texas Rangers. Luckily, Texas wasn’t looking for a massive haul, so the Yankees packaged together Albert Abreu and Robby Ahlstrom in exchange for the 29-year-old catcher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

KUCHEROV THROWS GLOVES AT TRAINER IN DYING SECONDS OF GAME 6 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

The only thing better than winning a Stanley Cup is winning another one, and frustration was clearly setting in for the defending champions in the final minute of game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche as it became clear their streak would end. With just over 20 seconds to go and the Avalanche leading 2-1, the puck went all the way down the ice in a play that Tampa thought would be icing. It wasn't, and as a teammate was grabbing the puck, Bolts star Nikita Kucherov went over to his bench to get a new stick. The trainer did not have one immediately ready, and Kucherov was not happy about it. As you can see in the video below, Kucherov takes off each of his gloves one at a time and threw them at the trainer in an act of pure exasperation. Colorado won the game 2-1 and took the Stanley Cup in six games, the team's first since 2001.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Rangers Twins H
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson comments on Freddie Freeman switching agents

Following Freddie Freeman‘s emotional return to Truist Park, he announced that he is switching agencies because he believes they mishandled his free agent negotiations. As tears ran down Freeman’s face throughout the entire weekend, it couldn’t be more clear that he was wearing the wrong uniform. Unfortunately, there’s no going back now.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Pirates star outfielder a ‘potential fit’ to replace Gallo

The New York Yankees have a big decision to make ahead of the trade deadline in the outfield: whether or not they should replace Joey Gallo. Gallo has been awful this season as an offensive weapon, hitting a putrid .173 with nine homers and 18 RBIs over 207 plate appearances. Getting on base at a career-low 28.5% and slugging a measly .346, the Yankees shouldn’t have a problem deciding on Joey’s future with the team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
The Spun

Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move. According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks. While it's unclear how many picks...
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

ESPN MLB Analyst Jessica Mendoza Reveals Who Is the 'Best Team in Baseball' (Exclusive)

The 2022 MLB season is getting close to the halfway point, and several teams are making a push to win a world championship. As of right now, which team has the best chance to win the World Series? PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to ESPN MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza, who said the New York Yankees have the best chance to win it all. But she also has her eye on the Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Eddy Curry Says The Chicago Bulls Offered Him $400K A Year For 50 Years To Take A DNA Test, But He Turned Them Down: "That Didn't Really Sit Well With With Me. I Felt Like That Wasn't Really Honest."

Eddy Curry didn't have the type of career that many predicted for him when he entered the NBA, but he still tried to make the most out of his opportunities, playing for good teams and trying to make an impact on each one of them. However, after his heart started acting up, things went south for Curry, who couldn't keep the pace, decreasing his level season after season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy