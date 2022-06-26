ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wharton, TX

Boy shot after being caught in crossfire during fight at Wharton apartment complex, police say

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WHARTON, Texas — A child was shot Sunday in Wharton, according to police. The Wharton Police Department said it happened in the early-morning hours at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of...

northchannelstar.com

Drive-by shooting kills 8 year old sleeping in his bed in East Houston

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office provided updates on a possible suspect after 8- year-old Paul Vasquez was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in east Harris County on Sunday, June 12. According to authorities, the shooting happened in the 13800 block of McNair Street around...
HOUSTON, TX
Texas State
Houston, TX
Wharton, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Wharton, TX
KHOU

Woman shot, killed in driveway of Channelview home

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A 62-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday while sitting inside an SUV that was parked in front of a home in Channelview, deputies said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has identified the woman as Tempe Shelton. He identified the suspect as 31-year-old Adrian Lowe, 31....
CHANNELVIEW, TX
Flight
houstonstringer_com

Suspect shot by police officer after attacking random victim at a Houston Walmart

Officer-involved shooting @ 4400 North FwyCredit: houstonstringer.com. RAW Video: Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer After Attacking Random Victim at a Houston Walmart. Executive Assistant Chief James Jones with the Houston Police Department said in a press statement that at about 7:24 p.m. on June 26, 2022, a suspect walked into a Walmart in the 4400 Block of the North Freeway where he confronted a random person in the checkout line. As he exited the store, the victim was struck once with a punch and then hit with a bat or table leg. The suspect walked out of the store and a police officer working an extra job at the store was flagged down, saw the suspect, and engaged with the suspect. The suspect ignored the officer and the officer caught up to him at the Panda Express in the same shopping center where a struggle ensued. The officer, who has seven years of experience with the Houston Police Department, discharged his taser at least twice at which point the suspect tried to grab the taser. At that point, the police officer fired discharged his weapon and the suspect ran around the Panda Express towards the Chik-Fil-A in the same shopping center. Two cops were arriving on the scene at that point and were able to take custody of the suspect at gunpoint. The Houston Fire Department was called while the officers rendered first aid to the suspect. The suspect, who was shot in the torso is expected to survive and is in stable condition. The officer who discharged his firearm was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of lacerations and other injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
KRGV

Man killed in Harlingen crash identified as Houston-area murder suspect

The man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash in Harlingen on Thursday has been identified as a suspect in the death of a 41-year-old woman near Houston, police said. Osvaldo Rodriguez, 42, was identified as the man who died after he was struck by a vehicle on the southbound expressway near the Wilson Road exit in Harlingen, according to a news release from the Harlingen Police Department.
HARLINGEN, TX
#Police#Apartment Complex#911#Violent Crime#Junior College Boulevard#Wharton High School#Life Flight
Fort Bend Star

Rosharon woman accused of stabbing boyfriend

A Rosharon woman has been accused of stabbing her boyfriend during an argument before driving him to a Pearland emergency center, according to a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office news release. Jessenia Rubio, 23, of Rosharon, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the...
ROSHARON, TX
onscene.tv

2 Killed In Multi-Car Head On Crash | Houston

06.26.2022 | 12:30 AM | HOUSTON – Units are investigating a possible head on crash near 25468 SH 288 S (North of County Rd 49, South of Cannon Rd). Per radio traffic, 4 vehicles involved and two deceased at the scene. No other information is available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston local news

