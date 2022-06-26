ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Average US gasoline price drops 4 cents to $5.05 per gallon

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago

CAMARILLO, Calif. — (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell by 4 cents per gallon in the past two weeks to $5.05 for regular grade, it was reported Sunday.

It was the first drop in nine weeks and came with a drop in oil prices amid deepening global inflation fears, industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said.

“As lower gasoline prices make their way through distribution to retail, consumers will likely see further declines in coming days," Lundberg said.

The average price at the pump as of Friday was still $1.90 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.39 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.39 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel rose 3 cents to $5.89 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Louisiana man accused of pouring acid and bleach on victim’s face

ROSELAND, La. — Sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana are asking the public for help finding a man accused of attacking a woman with bleach and acid. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it was actively searching for James Ballard Jr. Ballard is facing multiple charges, including battery, child endangerment and false imprisonment.
ROSELAND, LA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
67K+
Followers
117K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy