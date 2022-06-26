ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childersburg, AL

Childersburg Police Chief injured in crash

By AJ Holliday
 3 days ago

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Childersburg Police Chief was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Childersburg Saturday afternoon.

Richard McClelland was taken to UAB Hospital where his condition is being evaluated.

McClelland has been with the police department since 2011 and was named chief in 2016.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

CBS 42

