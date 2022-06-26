ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

First Farmers Market of the summer takes place at Perry Square

By Matt Mathias
 3 days ago

The first Farmers Market for the summer took place on Sunday in Perry Square.

The event was hosted by the Erie Downtown Partnership. This market will take place every Sunday from June 26 through September.

The market is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and also includes a free yoga class that begins at 11 a.m.

One organizer shared why having a Farmers Market downtown is so important to the residents there.

“I think for downtown residents, for residents in the adjacent neighborhoods that can walk, it’s super important to have fresh produce accessible for the neighborhoods, and also to give those vendors a chance to sell downtown,” said Dave Tamulonis, Events and Marketing Manager for Erie Downtown Partnership.

Items such as produce, baked goods, and clothing will be sold at this market.

