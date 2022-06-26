COMPASS Makes Land Lease Request of Buffalo Council

According to the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum, in the spring of 1900, Pharmacist Theodore James Gatchell opened the first drugstore in Johnson County. The Buffalo Pharmacy became a popular stopping place for cowboys, lawmen, settlers, cattle barons, and famous Army scouts. Gatchell became a trusted friend to the region’s Native Americans, local residents, and those that passed through town. Gatchell made many friends and those friends brought the pharmacist many gifts. From guns to medicine bags, bow and arrows to clothing, those gifts now help tell Gatchell’s and Johnson County’s story inside the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum.

