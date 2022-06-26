ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

COMPASS Makes Land Lease Request of Buffalo Council

By Aaron Palmer
Sheridan Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COMPASS Center for Families has approached the City of Buffalo to lease them city-owned land on which to build a COMPASS facility in Buffalo, according to Bill Hawley, who spoke to...

sheridanmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council Approves Mayor’s Appointment

Buffalo’s City Council has voted to approve and accept Mayor Shane Schrader’s appointment of Shann Edwards to the Kaycee-Buffalo-Johnson County Economic Development Joint Powers Board. The approval came during the council’s last regular meeting. According to discussions at the meeting, Edwards had applied to be re-appointed to...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Commission OKs Wyarno Liquor License Transfer

The Sheridan County Commission has approved the transfer of a retail liquor license from Wyarno Bar & Grill to Cody Mefford d/b/a Wyarno Bar & Grill. Mefford and Commissioner Nick Siddle discussed the sale of and the plans for the property. Siddle congratulated Mefford and said he hoped he could...
county17.com

City of Gillette Candidate Questionnaire: Heidi Gross for Ward 3

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for a municipal office. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Commission Denies Variance, Suggests CUP

The Sheridan County Commission has voted to deny a request for a lot size variance on a property on Meade Creek Road in Sheridan County. County Planner Mark Reid gave the details on the request to the commission during their last meeting. During discussions at the meeting, the commission said...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WY
Buffalo, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
Sheridan Media

First of Two Candidate Forums Held in Buffalo Tuesday

Two candidate forums are being held in Buffalo this week to give voters a chance to meet the candidates in various local races and hear their opinions on a number matters that are concerning their constituents. The events are sponsored by the Republican Women Freedom Alliance and are being moderated...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Whitney Commons, a steward’s idea, a people’s park

Established in 2003, Whitney Commons is an interactive park located in the center of Sheridan. The commons is between the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library and The Hub on Smith while also being in close proximity to the Sheridan County YMCA. Features within the park include the pavilion, a playground...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum

The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee hosted a candidate forum for the primary election candidates on Monday, June 27 at 6 p.m. at the WYO Theater. A good crowd attended the event. Jodi Hartley, Chamber of Commerce’s Marketing & Communications Director, commented on Monday’s event....
SHERIDAN, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Compass#Buffalo Council#Families
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Fire and Rescue Dedicate New Tower Truck

On Monday afternoon, June 27, the Sheridan City Fire-Rescue held a two-part ceremony at the fire hall on East Works. The first part of the ceremony was dedication of the new Tower Truck for the Fire Department. Fire Chief Gary Harnish explained about the dedication ceremony. But, since the new...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Cattlewomen selling raffle tickets

The Sheridan chapter of the Wyoming Cattlewomen are currently selling raffle tickets to help fund the many projects and activities they support throughout the year. Throughout Wyoming and the nation, CattleWomen volunteers promote the beef industry and work to garner an understanding of that industry and its practices to both adult and youth consumers via trade shows, demonstrations, media, fairs, classes and one-on-one.
SHERIDAN, WY
county17.com

Gillette’s Gwen Geis appointed to Cattlemen’s Beef Board

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gwen Geis of Gillette will be joining the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board, which is responsible for guiding the national Beef Checkoff Program, the board announced today. Geis and her husband, Gerry, own and operate a cow-calf operation and a range herd of Targhee...
GILLETTE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sheridan Media

Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum Art Museum Mondays may expand due to overwhelming popularity

According to the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum, in the spring of 1900, Pharmacist Theodore James Gatchell opened the first drugstore in Johnson County. The Buffalo Pharmacy became a popular stopping place for cowboys, lawmen, settlers, cattle barons, and famous Army scouts. Gatchell became a trusted friend to the region’s Native Americans, local residents, and those that passed through town. Gatchell made many friends and those friends brought the pharmacist many gifts. From guns to medicine bags, bow and arrows to clothing, those gifts now help tell Gatchell’s and Johnson County’s story inside the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Election Integrity Top Priority in Johnson County

Election integrity is on a lot of voters’ minds, especially after the 2020 election, but according to County Clerk Vicki Edelman, that shouldn’t be a concern for voters in Johnson County. She said the voting machines used in the county are made by ES&S machines, not Dominion machines,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Dog and Cat Shelter director thanks volunteers

The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter is a no kill shelter that operates primarily on donations and grants. Full time staff maintain the care of the varied animals housed within the facility. From dogs and cats to gerbils and even fish, the staff are kept busy with feedings, adoptions, meetings and care.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Game and Fish report on Sheridan region AIS check stations

Wyoming Game and Fish report that the Sheridan region Aquatic Invasive Species crew inspected 8,138 watercraft in 2021. Of those, 656 were high risk; meaning those craft were last used on a water infested with quagga or zebra mussels or the watercraft contained standing water from a state that has known invasive mussel populations.
SHERIDAN, WY
county17.com

Tuesday fire claims the lives of three dogs; cause investigation continues

GILLETTE, Wyo. — It took Campbell County firefighters about 40 minutes to get a structure fire that claimed the lives of three dogs under control early Tuesday afternoon. The Campbell County Fire Department was called to the 1000 block of Clarion Drive at 1:17 p.m. Arriving firefighters found “a large amount of fire” at the back of the building, with the fire extending into the building and attic space, the department reported. The fire was under control at 1:55 p.m.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Monday, June 27

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department, or GPD, and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, or CCSO. Breach of peace, June 24, Express Drive, GPD. Two...
GILLETTE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy