Buffalo, NY

3rd annual Kuleta Pamoja returns to East Buffalo

 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The third annual Kuleta Pamoja returned to East Buffalo on Saturday. The vendor and farmers market also offers music and entertainment, exercise and mental health counseling. The event's name is a...

www.wgrz.com

2 On Your Side

Bus full of food donations from Rochester delivered in East Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group traveled from Rochester to East Buffalo to deliver a bus full of food donations on Saturday. Members of the group Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County delivered non-perishable food and personal care items in support of families that have been impacted by the Tops Market mass shooting that happened on May 14 on Jefferson Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
WBRE

LIST: Fireworks displays in northeastern and central PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The yearly Independence Day celebrations are approaching quickly. As you begin to plan your holiday weekend, check this list to see where and what time you can find a firework display near you: FRIDAY, JULY 1 : Abington’s Rotary Fireworks. Held at the Abington Heights Middle School, event opens at 5:00 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
WBRE

Winning Match 6 Jackpot ticket sold in Luzerne County

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery player is $590,000 richer after buying a winning Match 6 ticket in Hazleton. The ticket, sold at the Turkey Hill on Airport Road in Hazleton, correctly matched all six winning numbers from Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 3-16-26-29-32-47. The winning ticket holder won $590,000 and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

PrimoHoagies Officially Opens in Schuylkill County

PrimoHoagies opened their new location in Saint Clair on Tuesday. The location officially opened with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning with the first 100 customers receiving a free hoagie. PrimoHoagies, known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on fresh-baked rolls. The franchise location is...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces Commonwealth, Norfolk Southern Operating Agreement to Expand Western Pa. Passenger-Rail Access

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NS) have reached an agreement to expand passenger rail access in western Pennsylvania. The milestone follows a February 2022 announcement that the parties would jointly examine opportunities to eliminate chokepoints and improve Pennsylvania’s rail system to better permit freight and passenger trains to operate together.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kolomkobir.com

The Best Glamping Campgrounds in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state with plenty of wildlife, pristine waters, and a great place for fun outdoor activities such as water rafting, hiking, or fishing. It is also home to some of the best glamping campgrounds. If you are wondering what glamping is, it is the same as traditional camping. Still, it includes modern amenities such as electricity, running water, a queen- or king-size bed, and some air-conditioning. According to Pennlive, glamping provides a perfect way of enjoying the best of both worlds. You will also be able to get in touch with nature by participating in various fun outdoor activities. Here, we will take a closer look at some of the best glamping campgrounds in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Supermarket News

Gerrity’s Supermarkets joins Wakefern grocery cooperative

Pennsylvania grocer Gerrity’s Supermarkets has joined retail grocery cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern, parent of the ShopRite supermarket banner, said Monday that Gerrity’s becomes its 48th member. Plans call for Gerrity’s to convert to the cooperative’s The Fresh Grocer banner, with the new store branding to be Gerrity’s The Fresh Grocer. The transition to the new banner over the next few months also will include the addition of Wakefern’s own-brand products, such as the Bowl & Basket and Paperbird labels.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Best school districts in Pennsylvania

STACKER — A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Break
Politics
Times Leader

Farmer’s Market to return Thursday

WILKES-BARRE — City Hall announced Monday that the 2022 season of the City’s Farmers Market on Public Square will kick off this Thursday, June 30, at 10:00a.m and will run every Thursday up until Nov. 17 from 10:00a.m. until 4:00p.m. Mayor George C. Brown will be on-hand to...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
2 On Your Side

DEC announces free fishing weekend in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Grab your fishing gear, free fishing weekend returns Saturday and Sunday across New York State. This is two of New York's six free fishing days happening this year. During the designated free fishing days, New Yorkers can fish for free without a fishing license. However, the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Western New Yorkers head to the polls for Primary Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today is Primary Day. Voters in Western New York and across the state that are registered with a political party can vote until 9 p.m. tonight. There are a couple big races we'll be keeping an eye on. Among the primary races are New York governor, New York lieutenant governor, as well as several races for county committee members.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
