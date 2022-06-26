ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

Sheridan County Commission Makes Board Appointments

By Aaron Palmer
Sheridan Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sheridan County Commission, at their last regular meeting, considered and approved numerous appointments to seats on county boards. Seats were open on the hospital board, historic preservation board, library board, planning and zoning board, and...

sheridanmedia.com

Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council Approves Mayor’s Appointment

Buffalo’s City Council has voted to approve and accept Mayor Shane Schrader’s appointment of Shann Edwards to the Kaycee-Buffalo-Johnson County Economic Development Joint Powers Board. The approval came during the council’s last regular meeting. According to discussions at the meeting, Edwards had applied to be re-appointed to...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

First of Two Candidate Forums Held in Buffalo Tuesday

Two candidate forums are being held in Buffalo this week to give voters a chance to meet the candidates in various local races and hear their opinions on a number matters that are concerning their constituents. The events are sponsored by the Republican Women Freedom Alliance and are being moderated...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Commission Denies Variance, Suggests CUP

The Sheridan County Commission has voted to deny a request for a lot size variance on a property on Meade Creek Road in Sheridan County. County Planner Mark Reid gave the details on the request to the commission during their last meeting. During discussions at the meeting, the commission said...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan County, WY
Government
County
Sheridan County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Commission OKs Wyarno Liquor License Transfer

The Sheridan County Commission has approved the transfer of a retail liquor license from Wyarno Bar & Grill to Cody Mefford d/b/a Wyarno Bar & Grill. Mefford and Commissioner Nick Siddle discussed the sale of and the plans for the property. Siddle congratulated Mefford and said he hoped he could...
WYARNO, WY
Sheridan Media

Four Wyoming Organizations Receive Grant Funding From AARP

AARP announced Wednesday that four Wyoming organizations have been named grantees for the 2022 AARP Community Challenge Grants. The grant recipients in Wyoming include the Powder River Basin Resource Council, the Children’s Museum of Cheyenne, the Casper Legion, and the Veteran’s Rock organization out of Cheyenne. AARP Community Challenge Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, civic engagement, transportation, coronavirus recovery, diversity and inclusion and more. Now in its sixth year, the grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Liveable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Whitney Commons, a steward’s idea, a people’s park

Established in 2003, Whitney Commons is an interactive park located in the center of Sheridan. The commons is between the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library and The Hub on Smith while also being in close proximity to the Sheridan County YMCA. Features within the park include the pavilion, a playground...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Residents Propose Hockey Rink Board

Some residents of Buffalo are hoping the city council will approve them to form a Hockey Rink Board to oversee, maintain, and make improvements to the city’s outdoor hockey/ice rink in Washington Park. Edison Elder discussed the idea with the council during their recent meeting. Elder gave the council...
BUFFALO, WY
#Parks Recreation#Parks And Recreation#Politics Local#The Hospital Board
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Cattlewomen selling raffle tickets

The Sheridan chapter of the Wyoming Cattlewomen are currently selling raffle tickets to help fund the many projects and activities they support throughout the year. Throughout Wyoming and the nation, CattleWomen volunteers promote the beef industry and work to garner an understanding of that industry and its practices to both adult and youth consumers via trade shows, demonstrations, media, fairs, classes and one-on-one.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Fire and Rescue Dedicate New Tower Truck

On Monday afternoon, June 27, the Sheridan City Fire-Rescue held a two-part ceremony at the fire hall on East Works. The first part of the ceremony was dedication of the new Tower Truck for the Fire Department. Fire Chief Gary Harnish explained about the dedication ceremony. But, since the new...
SHERIDAN, WY
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
capcity.news

Fallen Wyoming Marine to pass through Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The body of a Wyoming Marine killed earlier this month is scheduled to pass through Cheyenne this afternoon on the way to Buffalo, where he will be buried. Cpl. Seth Rasmuson, who graduated from Buffalo High School in 2019, was among the five Marines killed on June 8 after an Osprey aircraft crashed in southern California. Rasmuson’s family confirmed his death with the Buffalo Bulletin in the days after the crash.
CHEYENNE, WY
Sheridan Media

Forest System Road 18 opens and climbing closures in Tensleep Canyon

The Bighorn National Forest has announced that Forest System Road 18, The Old Highway, opened June 16. This roadway provides additional access to recreation opportunities on the eastern side of Tensleep Canyon. The BNF advises that recent raptor monitoring confirmed nesting activity in Tensleep Canyon prompting a voluntary closure of...
SHERIDAN, WY

