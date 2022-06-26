ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12NewsNow

Port Arthur man dies after early Sunday morning shooting, investigation underway

12NewsNow
12NewsNow
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police are investigating after a early Sunday morning shooting left a Port Arthur man dead. Port Arthur Police received the call regarding the shooting shortly before 2 a.m. The shooting happened in the 2800 block of 59th street. Port Arthur Police...

www.12newsnow.com

Comments / 1

Related
Port Arthur News

Police identify Port Arthur man killed in Sunday shooting

Police have identified the victim of Sunday’s shooting in Port Arthur. Authorities said the man was 54-year-old Glen Klima of Port Arthur. Det. Sadie Guedry said the shooting appears to have been accidental. Police are not investigating the case as a homicide, although it remains an active investigation. Police...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Grand jury indicts Port Arthur man accused with teens in fatal shooting

A Port Arthur man who was one of five people arrested in connection with a Beaumont homicide was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury. Ronald Babino, 23, is charged with murder following the March 27 shooting death of Richard Shillow. Also indicted on the same day as Babino...
12NewsNow

2 adults, 1 teen indicted, charged with murder in late March shooting at Beaumont apartments

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted two adults and a juvenile Wednesday for a late March 2022 murder at a Beaumont apartment complex. Ronald Babino was indicted for murder, Charles Verdine was indicted for first-degree murder, and a 16-year-old was indicted for murder in connection with the shooting death of Richard Shillow, 31, of Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mobile Device#Southeast Texas#Violent Crime
ValleyCentral

Police: Houston-area murder suspect hit, killed by utility truck

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mont Belvieu Police have identified the man hit and killed by a utility truck in Harlingen as a wanted murder suspect. On June 24, the Harlingen Police Department worked to identify a man from a fatal auto-pedestrian crash. Harlingen PD contacted Mont Belvieu PD late Monday and through cooperative efforts, both […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Port Arthur News

Authorities identify man found shot to death Saturday along I-10

ORANGE — Authorities have identified a man found shot to death Saturday morning along Interstate 10 in Orange County. Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to I-10, just east of Highway 62, in Orange in reference to a male with a gunshot wound. The victim was identified at the...
ORANGE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur police investigating a fatal shooting

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened in the the 2800 hundred block of 59th street just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso tells KFDM/Fox 4 that his department has a suspect who remained...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KPLC TV

Update: No one found in apartment on Goos Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What police believed may have been a barricade situation ended Wednesday with no one being found in an apartment on Goos Street. The person who called police believed the person was in the apartment, but when authorities cleared the location, they found he had already left the apartment, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Jefferson County mom helps out, saves man from burning car

FANNETT, Texas — Last week, a Jefferson County woman saved a young man from being burned alive when his car caught fire as he was driving along Interstate 10. We shared this story with you last week and recently we got the opportunity to sit down with the woman who first responders are commending for her heroic actions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Historical research identifies Beaumont police officer killed in the line of duty in 1902

BEAUMONT — Press release from BPD below:. Research into history of Texas Police Officers killed in the line of duty has led to the discovery of a Beaumont Police Officer named George Frederick that died in the line of duty in 1902, but has never been officially recognized. The following information is what researchers have been able to verify and is enough to have Officer Frederick added to the Beaumont P.D., State of Texas and National Police Officer Memorials. In an effort to recognize and honor Officer Frederick’s ultimate sacrifice, The Beaumont Police Department is hoping to find a living relative and the location of his burial.
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

6/29: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Garrett Lane Jensen, 20, 157 Pete Grimnickrd, DeQuincy — two counts direct contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; aggravated assault with a firearm; attempted armed robbery use of a firearm; aggravated flight from an officer; simple cruelty to animals. Bond: $182,000.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
12NewsNow

50-year-old Kirbyville man facing multiple charges after troopers find suspected marijuana, methamphetamine in a car

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 50-year-old Kirbyville man is facing multiple charges after troopers found what they believed to be marijuana and methamphetamine in a car. Anthony Mason was traveling southbound on Highway 96 in a 2009 Ford passenger car Tuesday, when he was stopped by troopers for a traffic violation, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Family seeking clues to Port Arthur man’s whereabouts

The family of 18-year-old German Saldago is asking for the public’s help in locating the Port Arthur resident. Lizabeth Cardenas, Saldago’s cousin, said he lived with his parents. Saldago’s sister had visited the house Thursday and saw the teen there. After the visit, Saldago and his father went to bed in their rooms at approximately 9:30 p.m. When his dad woke for work at 5 a.m. Friday, Saldago’s bedroom door was open but he was not in his room, Cardenas said.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Police identify shooting victim found dead Friday

BEAUMONT — On Friday at 1:13 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 200 block of Alabama in reference to shots fired. When Officers arrived, they located a gold Chevy Malibu parked in a vacant lot. Officers discovered several bullet holes in the vehicle, then followed evidence from the vehicle...
KFDM-TV

Man found dead inside truck in Orange had been shot

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at about 10:30 a.m., Officers were dispatched to Interstate 10 just east of Highway 62, Orange, Texas in reference to a white male with a gunshot wound. The victim was located inside of a dark gray Dodge four door truck that was parked on the outside eastbound shoulder. The white male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Stagner. The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The investigation is on-going. Detectives are asking anyone in this area between 2:00 a.m and 3:00 a.m., to check security cameras or vehicle dash cameras for any footage that could assist the investigation. If you have information about this crime, call the Orange Police Department 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy