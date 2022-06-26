Port Arthur man dies after early Sunday morning shooting, investigation underway

BEAUMONT — Press release from BPD below:. Research into history of Texas Police Officers killed in the line of duty has led to the discovery of a Beaumont Police Officer named George Frederick that died in the line of duty in 1902, but has never been officially recognized. The following information is what researchers have been able to verify and is enough to have Officer Frederick added to the Beaumont P.D., State of Texas and National Police Officer Memorials. In an effort to recognize and honor Officer Frederick’s ultimate sacrifice, The Beaumont Police Department is hoping to find a living relative and the location of his burial.

