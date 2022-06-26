ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Zeldin for Governor Sign Vandalized with Swastika, Death Threats

 3 days ago

On June 26, the campaign of Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican Party and Conservative Party designee for Governor who would become the first Jewish Republican Governor of New York, shared with the...

prison mike
2d ago

THE DEMS/LEFT .. THEYRE SO INCLUSIVE.. like little baby flowers who don't have the backbone to handle different views.. "I NEED A SAFE SPACE"

