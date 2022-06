GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a beloved mother and her dog pleaded guilty in court Tuesday morning. In May of 2021, police said 38-year-old Brittany Lawson was running with her dog near Augusta Place, the place where her family says she grew up and chose to live to raise her family. While running, she was sadly hit and killed by Veronica Tharp in a stolen SUV.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO