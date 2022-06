TORONTO — For the first time in a few years, the Red Sox were involved in a benches-clearing altercation Wednesday night at Rogers Centre. With two outs and a runner on first base in the third, Sox starter Nick Pivetta hit Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk in the forearm with a 94 mph first-pitch fastball. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo came out to check on Kirk, then Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came out of Toronto’s dugout with his hands raised, questioning Pivetta’s intent. Pivetta screamed in Guerrero’s direction that he wasn’t trying to hit Kirk, then (not so politely) told Guerrero to be quiet. Guerrero charged toward the mound as Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers went toward him to tell him to go back in the dugout.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO