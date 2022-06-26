ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 10:24:00 Expires: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Garfield, Phillips, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 21:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield; Phillips; Valley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 413 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MONTANA GARFIELD PHILLIPS VALLEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FORT PECK, GLASGOW, JORDAN, MALTA, OPHEIM, SACO, WHITEWATER, AND ZORTMAN.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 19:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central South Dakota. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central South Dakota. Target Area: McPherson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern McPherson County through 1045 PM CDT At 1011 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Greenway, or 8 miles northwest of Eureka, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern McPherson County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MCPHERSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams, Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Hettinger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SIOUX...SOUTHEASTERN HETTINGER...SOUTHWESTERN GRANT AND EASTERN ADAMS COUNTIES At 851 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of New Leipzig, or 15 miles southwest of Elgin, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mott, Elgin, New Leipzig, Haynes, North Lemmon, Burt, Leith, Heil and Bentley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Beaches#Rip Current Statement
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Dodge, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anoka; Chisago; Dakota; Dodge; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Olmsted; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Wabasha; Washington; Winona SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA DODGE GOODHUE HENNEPIN ISANTI OLMSTED RAMSEY RICE SCOTT WABASHA WASHINGTON WINONA
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Warnings Issued For The Caribbean Ahead Of Potential Tropical Storm Formation

Tropical storms warnings have been issued for parts of the Windward Islands and South America. This is for a disturbance that is expected to form into a tropical storm. Steering currents will likely send this system toward Central America by this weekend. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Comal; Guadalupe; Hays The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Caldwell County in south central Texas Southeastern Hays County in south central Texas Northeastern Guadalupe County in south central Texas East central Comal County in south central Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 336 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Martindale to near Kingsbury, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle, Seguin, McQueeney, Martindale, Kingsbury, Staples, Fentress, Geronimo, Zorn, Hunter, Nolte, San Marcos Regional Airport, Maxwell, Reedville, Redwood, Freiheit and New Braunfels National Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Ponce and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 Expires: 2022-07-01 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Ponce and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Ponce and vicinity. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Schoolcraft SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALGER BARAGA DELTA DICKINSON GOGEBIC IRON LUCE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE SCHOOLCRAFT
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bennett, Butte, Campbell, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Fall River by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Campbell; Corson; Custer; Dewey; Fall River; Haakon; Harding; Hughes; Jackson; Jones; Lawrence; Lyman; Meade; Mellette; Oglala Lakota; Pennington; Perkins; Potter; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp; Walworth; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 414 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENNETT BUTTE CAMPBELL CORSON CUSTER DEWEY FALL RIVER HAAKON HARDING HUGHES JACKSON JONES LAWRENCE LYMAN MEADE MELLETTE OGLALA LAKOTA PENNINGTON PERKINS POTTER STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP WALWORTH ZIEBACH
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST/830 PM PDT/ FOR SOUTHERN LA PAZ...WEST CENTRAL YUMA AND EAST CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTIES At 752 PM MST/752 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Yuma Proving Ground to near Martinez Lake to 6 miles northeast of Winterhaven to Araby to near Fortuna Foothills to 14 miles south of Ligurta, moving west at 5 mph. The line of dust has slowed considerably, and will generally remain east of Yuma. HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 4 and 13. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 34, and between mile markers 65 and 68. AZ Route 195 between mile markers 24 and 26. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Araby and Yuma Proving Ground. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Morton, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grant; Morton; Sioux THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN SIOUX...SOUTHEASTERN MORTON AND EAST CENTRAL GRANT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT/900 PM MDT/ The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT/midnight MDT/ for south central North Dakota.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels. Day hikers on Bright Angel Trail should descend no further than 1 1/2 miles. Between 10 am and 4 pm...physical activity is discouraged. Hikers should attempt to be out of the canyon...at Indian Garden or Bright Angel campground between these hours. All hikers should have adequate gear...including a wide-brimmed hat...sunscreen...salty snacks...sufficient water and electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart! Target Area: Grand Canyon Country EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Lower elevations of the Grand Canyon, from Indian Garden to Phantom Ranch. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cave Creek, New River, Deer Valley, Fountain Hills, East Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cave Creek, New River; Deer Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; New River Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Rio Verde, Salt River; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Maricopa County through 615 PM MST At 458 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm winds along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Desert Mountain to near Camp Creek to Carefree to near Scottsdale to near Fountain Hills. Movement was west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree, Deer Valley Airport, McDowell Mountain Park, Goldfield Ranch, Desert Mountain, Scottsdale Airport, Desert Ridge Marketplace, Camp Creek, Fort McDowell, Anthem and Seven Springs. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 217 and 241. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 14 and 15. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 196 and 197. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 18:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Graham County through 730 PM MST At 707 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 25 miles southeast of San Carlos, or 31 miles northwest of Safford, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bylas and Calva. This includes Route 70 between mile markers 285 and 301. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy