Rip Current Statement issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-27 22:02:00 Expires: 2022-06-28 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gilchrist Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Gilchrist County through 845 PM EDT At 807 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Bell to near Trenton. Movement was west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Trenton and Bell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 19:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Campbell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CAMPBELL COUNTY At 1012 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Artas, or 11 miles northwest of Eureka, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Artas. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Garfield, Phillips, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 21:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield; Phillips; Valley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 413 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MONTANA GARFIELD PHILLIPS VALLEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FORT PECK, GLASGOW, JORDAN, MALTA, OPHEIM, SACO, WHITEWATER, AND ZORTMAN.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
The Weather Channel

Warnings Issued For The Caribbean Ahead Of Potential Tropical Storm Formation

Tropical storms warnings have been issued for parts of the Windward Islands and South America. This is for a disturbance that is expected to form into a tropical storm. Steering currents will likely send this system toward Central America by this weekend. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Comal; Guadalupe; Hays The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Caldwell County in south central Texas Southeastern Hays County in south central Texas Northeastern Guadalupe County in south central Texas East central Comal County in south central Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 336 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Martindale to near Kingsbury, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle, Seguin, McQueeney, Martindale, Kingsbury, Staples, Fentress, Geronimo, Zorn, Hunter, Nolte, San Marcos Regional Airport, Maxwell, Reedville, Redwood, Freiheit and New Braunfels National Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie, Charlevoix by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Emmet; Leelanau; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Emmet, Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Western Mackinac, Beaver Island and surrounding islands and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Debeque to Silt Corridor, Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 19:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Debeque to Silt Corridor; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Mesa and south central Garfield Counties through 845 PM MDT At 810 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Parachute, or 31 miles northeast of Grand Junction, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and Brief Heavy Rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Parachute around 830 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 58 and 86. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Salt Lake Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Utah Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Utah Valley; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Salt Lake...northwestern Utah and east central Tooele Counties through 600 PM MDT At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cedar Fort, or 17 miles southwest of Sandy, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Provo, Sandy, Orem, Lehi, Draper, Riverton, Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, Lindon, Alpine, Bluffdale, Cedar Fort, Vineyard, Little Cottonwood Canyon, Camp Williams, Granite, Big Cottonwood Canyon and Utah Lake. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 271 and 291. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Manatee, Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Manatee; Sarasota The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Manatee County in west central Florida North central Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 651 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Myakka River State Park, or 14 miles east of Sarasota, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Manatee State Park, Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, Desoto Lakes and North Sarasota. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST/830 PM PDT/ FOR SOUTHERN LA PAZ...WEST CENTRAL YUMA AND EAST CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTIES At 752 PM MST/752 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Yuma Proving Ground to near Martinez Lake to 6 miles northeast of Winterhaven to Araby to near Fortuna Foothills to 14 miles south of Ligurta, moving west at 5 mph. The line of dust has slowed considerably, and will generally remain east of Yuma. HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 4 and 13. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 34, and between mile markers 65 and 68. AZ Route 195 between mile markers 24 and 26. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Araby and Yuma Proving Ground. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Denver and western Adams Counties through 915 PM MDT At 851 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Commerce City, or 12 miles northeast of Denver, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Northeastern Denver, northeastern Aurora, eastern Thornton, Commerce City, Brighton, Denver International Airport, D.I.A Terminal and Concourses, Barr Lake and Todd Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goliad, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goliad; Refugio; Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Victoria County in south central Texas Southeastern Goliad County in south central Texas North central Refugio County in south central Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of McFaddin, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Quintana. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 662 and 666. US Highway 77 between mile markers 594 and 618. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels. Day hikers on Bright Angel Trail should descend no further than 1 1/2 miles. Between 10 am and 4 pm...physical activity is discouraged. Hikers should attempt to be out of the canyon...at Indian Garden or Bright Angel campground between these hours. All hikers should have adequate gear...including a wide-brimmed hat...sunscreen...salty snacks...sufficient water and electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart! Target Area: Grand Canyon Country EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Lower elevations of the Grand Canyon, from Indian Garden to Phantom Ranch. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Grant, Hettinger, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Grant; Hettinger; Sioux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SIOUX...SOUTHEASTERN HETTINGER...SOUTHWESTERN GRANT AND EASTERN ADAMS COUNTIES At 851 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of New Leipzig, or 15 miles southwest of Elgin, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mott, Elgin, New Leipzig, Haynes, North Lemmon, Burt, Leith, Heil and Bentley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eagle, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area in Western Eagle County in west central Colorado East Central Garfield County in west central Colorado * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 536 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Glenwood Canyon area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Glenwood Springs and Shoshone. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Dickey, Emmons, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dickey; Emmons; LaMoure; Logan; McIntosh; Sioux SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 415 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA EMMONS SIOUX IN SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA DICKEY LAMOURE LOGAN MCINTOSH THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLEY, EDGELEY, ELLENDALE, FORT YATES, GACKLE, KULM, LAMOURE, LINTON, NAPOLEON, OAKES, SELFRIDGE, SOLEN, STRASBURG, AND WISHEK.
Fox News

What is a tropical disturbance?

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently monitoring a disturbance in the northern Gulf of Mexico that is forecast to approach Texas. The agency reports that some slow development is possible and that it could become a "short-lived tropical depression" near the coast before moving inland on Wednesday night or early on Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-27 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Clayton; DeKalb; Fulton; Henry The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern DeKalb County in north central Georgia Northwestern Henry County in north central Georgia South central Fulton County in north central Georgia Northeastern Clayton County in north central Georgia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gresham Park, or near Atlanta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atlanta, Decatur, East Point, Stockbridge, Forest Park, Morrow, Hapeville, Avondale Estates, Lake City, Belvedere Park, Grant Park-Zoo Atlanta, Candler-Mcafee, Druid Hills, Rex, Sweet Auburn, Hidden Valley Park, Lakewood Park, Conley, East Lake and Little Five Points. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

