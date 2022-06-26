Rip Current Statement issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST/830 PM PDT/ FOR SOUTHERN LA PAZ...WEST CENTRAL YUMA AND EAST CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTIES At 752 PM MST/752 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Yuma Proving Ground to near Martinez Lake to 6 miles northeast of Winterhaven to Araby to near Fortuna Foothills to 14 miles south of Ligurta, moving west at 5 mph. The line of dust has slowed considerably, and will generally remain east of Yuma. HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 4 and 13. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 34, and between mile markers 65 and 68. AZ Route 195 between mile markers 24 and 26. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Araby and Yuma Proving Ground. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO