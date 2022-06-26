ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 09:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; St. Louis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 956 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Thomas Lake Near Brimson, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Beaver Bay and Silver Bay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Dodge, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anoka; Chisago; Dakota; Dodge; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Olmsted; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Wabasha; Washington; Winona SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA DODGE GOODHUE HENNEPIN ISANTI OLMSTED RAMSEY RICE SCOTT WABASHA WASHINGTON WINONA
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Garfield, Phillips, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 21:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield; Phillips; Valley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 413 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MONTANA GARFIELD PHILLIPS VALLEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FORT PECK, GLASGOW, JORDAN, MALTA, OPHEIM, SACO, WHITEWATER, AND ZORTMAN.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Comal; Guadalupe; Hays The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Caldwell County in south central Texas Southeastern Hays County in south central Texas Northeastern Guadalupe County in south central Texas East central Comal County in south central Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 336 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Martindale to near Kingsbury, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle, Seguin, McQueeney, Martindale, Kingsbury, Staples, Fentress, Geronimo, Zorn, Hunter, Nolte, San Marcos Regional Airport, Maxwell, Reedville, Redwood, Freiheit and New Braunfels National Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 19:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central South Dakota. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central South Dakota. Target Area: McPherson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern McPherson County through 1045 PM CDT At 1011 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Greenway, or 8 miles northwest of Eureka, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern McPherson County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MCPHERSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie, Charlevoix by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Emmet; Leelanau; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Emmet, Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Western Mackinac, Beaver Island and surrounding islands and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Schoolcraft SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALGER BARAGA DELTA DICKINSON GOGEBIC IRON LUCE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE SCHOOLCRAFT
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 18:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Graham County through 730 PM MST At 707 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 25 miles southeast of San Carlos, or 31 miles northwest of Safford, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bylas and Calva. This includes Route 70 between mile markers 285 and 301. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Debeque to Silt Corridor, Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 19:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Debeque to Silt Corridor; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Mesa and south central Garfield Counties through 845 PM MDT At 810 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Parachute, or 31 miles northeast of Grand Junction, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and Brief Heavy Rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Parachute around 830 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 58 and 86. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Salt Lake Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Utah Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Utah Valley; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Salt Lake...northwestern Utah and east central Tooele Counties through 600 PM MDT At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cedar Fort, or 17 miles southwest of Sandy, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Provo, Sandy, Orem, Lehi, Draper, Riverton, Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, Lindon, Alpine, Bluffdale, Cedar Fort, Vineyard, Little Cottonwood Canyon, Camp Williams, Granite, Big Cottonwood Canyon and Utah Lake. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 271 and 291. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 145 PM MST. * At 1243 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 8 miles west of Saddlebrooke to 8 miles north of Avra Valley to 11 miles northeast of Santa Rosa, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 234. Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 128. Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124. Locations impacted include Eloy, Avra Valley, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock, Cactus Forest, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms are unhealthy and have been known to lead to Valley Fever. Avoid outdoor exposure. Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goliad, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goliad; Refugio; Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Victoria County in south central Texas Southeastern Goliad County in south central Texas North central Refugio County in south central Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of McFaddin, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Quintana. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 662 and 666. US Highway 77 between mile markers 594 and 618. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Emmons, Logan, McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 22:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Emmons; Logan; McIntosh A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN...NORTHWESTERN MCINTOSH AND EASTERN EMMONS COUNTIES At 1015 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southwest of Napoleon, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Napoleon, Wishek, Hazelton, Burnstad, Temvik, Kintyre and Beaver Lake State Park. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
EMMONS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 22:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alger, Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alger; Schoolcraft The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Schoolcraft County in east central Upper Michigan Northeastern Alger County in north central Upper Michigan * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 158 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chapel Lake, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore around 200PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Grand Sable Dunes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-27 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Clayton; DeKalb; Fulton; Henry The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern DeKalb County in north central Georgia Northwestern Henry County in north central Georgia South central Fulton County in north central Georgia Northeastern Clayton County in north central Georgia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gresham Park, or near Atlanta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atlanta, Decatur, East Point, Stockbridge, Forest Park, Morrow, Hapeville, Avondale Estates, Lake City, Belvedere Park, Grant Park-Zoo Atlanta, Candler-Mcafee, Druid Hills, Rex, Sweet Auburn, Hidden Valley Park, Lakewood Park, Conley, East Lake and Little Five Points. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Buffalo; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Trempealeau; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BUFFALO BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON JACKSON JUNEAU LA CROSSE MONROE PEPIN PIERCE POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR TREMPEALEAU WASHBURN
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Burleigh, Grant, Hettinger, Morton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Burleigh; Grant; Hettinger; Morton THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 415 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ THURSDAY IN NORTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA BURLEIGH GRANT MORTON IN SOUTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA ADAMS HETTINGER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BISMARCK, CARSON, ELGIN, HETTINGER, MANDAN, MOTT, NEW ENGLAND, AND NEW LEIPZIG.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND

