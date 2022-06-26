ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-27 12:05:00 Expires: 2022-06-27 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 19:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN CLARK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern South Dakota.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North St. Louis STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE BOUNDARY WATERS CANOE AREA WILDERNESS THIS EVENING Strong to severe thunderstorms will affect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness this evening. The storms will be capable of erratic and gusty winds up to 40 mph, hail up to penny size, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and locally heavy rainfall, which may lead to localized flooding of creeks, streams, and low- lying areas. Campers should take extra precautions in order to secure campsites and make a plan in case of severe weather. Check campsites for possible hazards, including standing dead trees or limbs, as well as low spots where water can pool. Move tents away from creeks and rivers in case of flash flooding. Prepare to protect yourself from large hail using sleeping bags or other padded items. Monitor NOAA Weather Radio for updates and possible warnings.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; St. Louis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 956 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Thomas Lake Near Brimson, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Beaver Bay and Silver Bay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Buffalo; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Trempealeau; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BUFFALO BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON JACKSON JUNEAU LA CROSSE MONROE PEPIN PIERCE POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR TREMPEALEAU WASHBURN
ADAMS COUNTY, WI

