Full House star Jodie Sweetin shoved by police during Roe v. Wade reversal protest

"Full House" actress and women's rights activist Jodie Sweetin was shoved to the ground by LAPD officers this weekend, according to video obtained by CBSLA. The incident took place on Saturday during an abortion rights protest that traveled onto the eastbound side of the 101 Freeway near the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels. The protesters eventually made their way back onto the surface streets and went through other parts of Downtown LA.Sweetin, as well as thousands of others, took part in demonstrations all across Los Angeles this weekend following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark 1973 case, Roe v. Wade, striking down on abortion rights nationwide. Though California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Friday aimed at protecting women here in California from civil suits by other states where abortion is illegal, many women across the nation face stricter penalties as a result to the Supreme Court's decision.In a statement to Yahoo Entertainment, Sweetin said that she is doing "Ok" despite the incident that has been seen by many across the nation.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO