Full House star Jodie Sweetin shoved by police during Roe v. Wade reversal protest

By Jessica Wang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Police Department shoved Jodie Sweetin to the ground during an abortion rights protest in the city this weekend. The actress and activist, best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner in Full House and spin-off Fuller House, attempted to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from a...

Comments / 27

Chiqui
3d ago

First who’s cares because she’s an actress. Second they are say peaceful and away from the frwy the cops are blocking them from going towards on coming g traffic. Pedestrians are not allowed to be on the frwy. So they can’t protest there. Cops doing there job regardless of social status 👏👏

Reply(2)
14
Eli Garcia
3d ago

I'm so over this who cares isn't there better things to worry about then a has been actress Los Angeles getting ready for the law suit

Reply
8
Jacksprat
3d ago

Maybe she should have been home taking care of her two kids Zoie and Cody.

Reply
13
 

