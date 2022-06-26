One killed in shooting on Crump Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon on E.H. Crump Boulevard.

Police said they responded to the 400 block of Crump near Danny Thomas at 12:30.

A male victim was taken to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

