A Georgia Subway worker is dead and another is injured following a dispute that started over mayonnaise, multiple outlets report. The argument escalated to gunfire after a customer grew angry about the amount of mayo on his sandwich at the Subway on Northside Drive in Atlanta, WSB-TV reported, citing police. Officers arrived at the scene around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO