Coeur D'alene, ID

Here are your winners from IRONMAN 70.3 in Coeur d’Alene!

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — There are so many winners in the Inland Northwest this weekend, both on and off the court.

With teams still competing in Hoopfest in Spokane, the winners of IRONMAN 70.3 were recently announced.

IRONMAN returned to Coeur d’Alene on Sunday, as thousands of people competed in the 140-mile half triathlon that consisted of biking, swimming and running.

Justin Reile stood on top of the podium, finishing with a time of 4:00:02, clocking the top time for the top age group for men.

Becca Kawaoka was the fastest female at the triathlon, clocking in an overall time of 4:28:21.

The top relay team was Team Trips with Tim, clocking in a time of 4:21:44.

To check out the full list of winners and times, go to the IRONMAN website .

Congratulations to all the winners and competitors at IRONMAN 70.3!

